First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 17, Navy 3

Notre Dame holds a 17-3 halftime lead over Navy. Here are my initial thoughts and analysis of the first half.

OFFENSE

*** The Irish offense could get nothing going in the early going. Reason number one was an offensive line that was getting very little movement in the run game. The positive run yards in the game were primarily due to Kyren Williams making plays out of nothing or bouncing outside after the line got knocked back.

*** Notre Dame focused mostly on trying to force the run game and attacking the perimeter, which is playing into Navy's hands. There wasn't enough attacking over the middle on all three levels. We saw them try to go over the middle once and it resulted in a 31-yard completion.

*** Notre Dame had a hard time figuring out and making calls to handle Navy's unique pressures, something they had shown on film all season. Notre Dame's first scoring threat was a result of the aforementioned 31-yard game, which came on a play-action post throw. A missed block on a screen, another outside throw went incomplete and a fourth-down screen was played perfectly by Navy, resulting in a sack.

*** Instead of trying to find ways to get the receivers the ball in space, Notre Dame instead kept trying to attack outside on the perimeter, which doesn't make a lot of sense based on what Navy showed on film coming in. The quick perimeter throws/screens on early downs, perimeter runs and throws over the middle were what was open, but the calls didn't seem to prioritize that at all. This was a head scratching part of Notre Dame's early game plan.

*** The Irish got two back-to-back drives going thanks to two quick perimeter throws (more of this please), which opened up a deep shot from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin for 38 yards.

*** I don't understand why Notre Dame didn't bring Tyler Buchner into the game on that drive once they got into the red zone.

*** Buchner did come in on the next drive and the Irish used his legs to get something going. Almost the entire drive relied on Buchner and Logan Diggs getting outside where the line blocking wasn't as important. After a miscommunication to Austin early in the drive, Buchner hit Kevin Austin on a slant to set up the score, but his legs making Navy players miss got them to that point.

*** Navy was well prepared for the Buchner package and played the read zone perfectly, but their athletes weren't good enough to bring down Buchner or Diggs.

*** Coan was focused too much on downfield throws and wasn't quick enough getting to secondary reads in the game. When his first read was there he was good. The only exception was the long touchdown pass late in the first half, which was huge. He made a quick drop, worked to his backside read quickly and let go of the ball quickly. If he holds the ball for a split second longer it gets picked off.

DEFENSE

*** I like the early game plan against the Navy option, and the execution has been very good outside of one play. Notre Dame's front and linebackers have been quite disciplined so far.

*** We saw a 4-4 personnel look early with two rovers in the game (Isaiah Pryor, Jack Kiser). Later we saw more of a 5-2 look where Pryor was replaced by Jordan Botelho, who was on the field with Isaiah Foskey. We also saw more of a true 4-3 personnel with two safeties where Xavier Watts came in the game.

*** Notre Dame did a great job early of mixing up its looks. It went four down, three down, five up front. But even within the looks there was multiplicity, with Notre Dame showing odd fronts with the five-man look and other times showing more of an over-under looks with a walked up edge.

*** Within that diversity of alignment we also saw Notre Dame mix up its assignment looks, which kept Navy off balance all game. The Navy quarterback was very unsure of his reads so he kept pounding the dive, which went nowhere.

*** Notre Dame's interior defensive line - Kurt Hinish and Jayson Ademilola - dominated the Navy interior blockers, which played a big role in the early success. That allowed the edge players and ends to focus on crashing the dive and quarterback. This also allowed the inside linebackers - Drew White and JD Bertrand - to attack hard downhill instead of slow reads.

*** Hinish and Ademilola's dominance were key ingredients.

*** The only big play Navy had was a reverse that had three crucial mistakes. Rover Isaiah Pryor didn't read the play at all and got sucked way inside. Cornerback Clarence Lewis went under the blocker instead of going over the top, which took him out of the play and cornerback TaRiq Bracy got dominated downfield and couldn't get off the block.

*** Other than that this has been a brilliant performance so far by the Notre Dame defense. Notre Dame's ability to dominate the middle of the line and its strong tackling are two keys that they've achieved so far at a high level. They've also eliminated mistakes outside of one play and their talent is taking over thanks to a strong scheme.

