First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0

Notre Dame leads Virginia 21-0 at the half. Here are my first half thoughts and analysis.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel.

*** Notre Dame used a lot of 21 personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end) in the red zone and on third-down. Out of that package we saw Kyren Williams lining up or motioning outside as a wide receiver, which is exactly what I wanted to see. Great decision by Rees and good usage of his best player in different ways.

*** The first time Notre Dame ran 13 personnel (1 back, 3 tight ends), Rees called a play-action pass and went deep. It fell incomplete but it was still a very good call. The first time Rees put Tyler Buchner in the game he ran a reverse that went for a 52-yard touchdown. Very good timing of that call.

*** Brian Kelly's decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 on the second series was smart, although he needed a timeout to figure it out. But it was the right call and it resulted in Notre Dame getting 7 points instead of 3 to get on the board.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan was sharp in the early going against Virginia. He was patient in the pocket, which resulted in him hitting an early check down and also going to the tight end late enough on a crossing route to allow the defense to continue climbing, which opened up room to run after the catch.

*** Coan was very good on third-down, going 4-4 for 31 yards in the first half. Three of those completions went for first downs, the other did not (see below) and it was on him. He was very patient sitting in the pocket and showed confidence in his line to give him time.

*** Coan made good decisions in the RPO game early but was a bit off target on a couple of out cuts, including one that forced the receiver to come up short of the sticks on third-down, which was followed by Notre Dame not converting on a 4th-and-1. Coan's one big mistake of the first half was not hitting Lorenzo Styles on a post route for what could and should have gone for a big play.

*** The Irish running backs were brilliant in the first half. All-American Kyren Williams made big plays in the pass game and run game. His patience in the run game was exceptional and his ability to make defenders miss was quite impressive. He needed to keep working inside on his third-down reception late in the second quarter, but he did a good job getting open and securing the catch. Williams also had a very good blitz pickup late in the

*** Freshman Logan Diggs was hit deep in the backfield on a third-down run but his combination of strength and balance allowed him to get off that block. His stiff arm and then leaping over a defender after that initial move allowed him to turn a 3rd-and-2 into a 26-yard gain. Diggs did force an early cut and got outside a bit too quickly, but other than that he was sound.

*** Sophomore Chris Tyree ran hard on limited touches.

*** Notre Dame's tight ends were inconsistent in the run game but Michael Mayer was impactful in the pass game, scoring the first touchdown of the game on a well-executed option route. Mayer's first two catches were against decent coverage, but his ability to get initial separation and his concentration when the ball was in the air allowed him to haul in well-placed throws.

*** Wideout Kevin Austin ran good comeback/stop routes on the outside, and his patient slant route allowed him to convert a 3rd-and-3 on the opening drive. Braden Lenzy had clutch plays in the first half as well, showing good effort competing for the ball and the end zone. Coan showed good patience letting Lenzy's under route get free. It was a very good red zone call, good execution by Coan and great effort by Lenzy.

*** Notre Dame's offensive line did a great job in pass protection in the first half. The one time Virginia got in the backfield on an inside stunt the line picked up their five. Notre Dame released all five receivers into a route and UVA brought six players, so Coan has to account for one of them and throw the crossing route to Styles.

*** The run game is a different story. Notre Dame's run game numbers are great but the performance of the line had little to do with it. On the 26-yard run by Diggs he had to avoid an OL mistake to get free. The line did a good job of getting a body on a body on the Kyren Williams touchdown, but they got no movement and it was more about Williams making great plays.

*** Right guard Cain Madden got beat off the line throughout the half.

*** Kelly decided not to try and score late with the Irish up 21-0. Notre Dame got the ball with 1:16 remaining and two tight ends. That's not a decision I like, especially since Virginia gets the ball to start the second half.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame took full advantage of Virginia not having Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. DC Marcus Freeman mixed up his three and four-down looks and limited the big plays by playing over the top more in the game.

*** Freeman decided to start cornerback Ramon Henderson at cornerback, and Henderson had a tackle for loss and a pick in the half. Freeman was aggressive using his safeties all game. He had DJ Brown blitz multiple times and Henderson blitzed right into the quarterback on another snap.

*** Notre Dame mixed up its back end looks, which kept the QB from being comfortable enough to attack downfield.

*** The Irish defensive line controlled the action, although it did lose contain on a snap in the second quarter. They were stout against the base runs and the pressure was solid.

*** Linebacker JD Bertrand over pursued and allowed UVA to get a 10-yard gain in the second quarter. There was one seam throw that went for about 15 yards that was either a questionable call or an assignment mistake by a linebacker or safety, I'm not sure which one it was, but it allowed UVA to hit an easy seam throw.

*** Overall the tackling was sound in the game.

*** Bo Bauer started in place of Drew White and he played well. Bauer was aggressive coming downhill in the run game, which we saw on the very first play of the game. He tried to pressure early but got stopped, so he dropped (which was smart), which allowed him to be in place to stop the quarterback on a third-down run.

