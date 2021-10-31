First Half Thoughts: Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 13

The first half between Notre Dame and North Carolina went by in a hurry and the teams enter the break with the Irish leading 17-13.

Here are my thoughts on the first half.

OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame has moved the ball well but once again we see sloppy play stalling drives. On the first drive it was not getting lined up correctly, which forced a timeout after a first down, which allowed UNC to catch their breath. Coming out of the timeout the Irish went 12 personnel for some reason and the drive stalled out, forcing a punt.

*** The third drive also stalled in the red zone thanks to the offensive line getting blown up on a first-down run and then the Irish running a quick pick into the boundary with a trips formation also into the boundary. Notre Dame didn't have leverage and UNC was able to eat it up quickly.

*** Notre Dame's line is giving Jack Coan time to throw but is getting very, very little movement in the run game. The line has mostly stalemated, but they are getting knocked back more often than they are getting any kind of push. When the run game needed to make a play (late in the second quarter), sixth-year senior right guard Cain Madden got beat badly inside for a loss of one yard on a 3rd-and-1 situation. Madden also had a false start earlier in the game. He continues to play mediocre to poor football.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan has made good decisions throughout the game, executing a very conservative pass attack that is rarely attacking down the field. It wasn't until the final drive that we finally saw Notre Dame attack the middle of the field with the pass game. That's surprising considering how mediocre/average the UNC safeties are at coverage. When Notre Dame finally attacked late it resulted in a 30-yard completion to the tight end up the seams and a 21-yard touchdown pass on the outside against a one-on-one.

*** Notre Dame has lined up with a number of outside one-on-ones but haven't attacked it much, but it did late when it mattered.

*** Freshman QB Tyler Buchner made very good decisions in the first half. He made quick, correct reads on the read zone/power read concepts, which helped convert an early 3rd-and-3. He also made a great decision on the touchdown pass. It was a RPO play with a counter run concept going left, but Buchner saw that Davis had the flat defender out-leveraged so he quickly snapped the ball outside on the bubble screen play.

*** Wideout Avery Davis had a strong first half, catching 5 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He's been open A LOT in the half, getting free on quick routes and crossers. He beat the safety off the line on the final drive, which forced the safety to grab his facemask, which also helped set up the scoring drive.

*** Receiver Kevin Austin made up for an earlier drop by playing a back shoulder very well for the 21-yard touchdown. Austin's release on the play was poor, but the cornerback also executed a poor jam, which allowed Austin to get a step on him and Coan threw the ball perfectly on the back shoulder.

*** Freshman running back Logan Diggs made one of the better reads of the game on a cutback of an inside zone that moved the chains on a 3rd-and-2.

*** In the second half the offense needs to attack the middle of the field more, especially with Davis and Michael Mayer. Using motions to get receivers more room to work would also be a good second half adjustment.

DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame's defense has been wildly erratic. Early on it did a good job mixing up the three and four down looks, but UNC quickly got a read on it and took advantage.

*** The failure of the defense in the first half was on third-down. North Carolina went 3-5 on third-downs in the opening half, including a 3rd-and-9 conversion on a simple comeback route that Cam Hart played poorly. Another conversion went for 41 yards on a wheel route that involved a pick play by North Carolina that wasn't called. That proved clostly.

*** Notre Dame played the running back runs very well in the first half (until the final drive), but the designed QB runs and the scrambles by QB Sam Howell proved costly.

*** Notre Dame's strategy on the final drive was puzzling. There was plenty of time left and North Carolina didn't need to hurry up or take deep shots, but the defense still played soft, which allowed North Carolina to call three run plays that went for 31 yards.

*** Notre Dame's red zone defense was good in the game again, which is why the Tar Heels had to settle for a couple of field goals instead of scores.

*** The Notre Dame linebackers don't seem to be making consistent reads in the game, which has not hurt against the run but has hurt them in the pass game. UNC had two tight end throws that were due mainly to linebackers not making good pass reads, once by JD Bertrand (I believe) and the other by Bo Bauer on a screen play.

*** Bauer had two mistakes in the pass game if the defensive call is what I think it was, but he also had a huge pass breakup. North Carolina ran a wheel route against him on the opening drive but Bauer read it perfectly, took a great angle on the play and got in the hip of the running back and then read the backs hands, which allowed him to break up the pass and force a punt.

*** Notre Dame's safeties are playing well over the top and limiting the North Carolina deep game, but they need to be more aggressive coming downhill once they do commit to the run.

*** I don't fault cornerback TaRiq Bracy on the long wheel because he was picked and it should have been a penalty. I also don't fault him for the tunnel screen that went for big yards, as that needs to be the linebacker (Drew White) and safety (Isaiah Pryor) reading the play and driving inside. Bracy does need to get off blocks much better though, and you can expect UNC to go back after him in the second half, and he'll need to play both of those types of plays better, even though I don't fault him, he can still play them much better.

