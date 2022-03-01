Five Biggest Questions Facing The Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame enters the spring with five key questions that must be answered before the 2022 season begins

Spring football is quickly approaching for Notre Dame, and it will be our first chance to get a glimpse of what the Fighting Irish will look like in 2022. Of course, like all teams there will be plenty of growth from the beginning of spring practice to the time fall camp arrives.

For the Notre Dame offense there are some very important questions that exist heading into the spring that ideally need to be answered by the end of it.

1. Will anyone seize hold of the quarterback job? - Notre Dame enters the spring with a battle at quarterback between sophomore Tyler Buchner and junior Drew Pyne. Both had their moments in 2021, but both also showed they weren't quite ready to be "the guy."

One of them will have to emerge as that player before Sept. 3, and the sooner that happens the better for Notre Dame. Ideally, an offense wants and needs as much time as possible to build around the starting quarterback. This is true from a schematic and leadership standpoint.

The faster one of these two quarterbacks can prove he is the superior player the better it is for Notre Dame. I don't expect this battle to end by the end of the spring, but in a perfect world for Notre Dame by the time we get to the Blue-Gold Game either Buchner or Pyne has distance himself from the other.

Of course, the best scenario of all is that both play really good football but one is just so good that he's clearly "the man" for the job.

2. What will the offensive line look like? - There's a lot we need to learn about the Notre Dame offensive line from an attitude standpoint, a fundamental standpoint and also from an alignment standpoint.

Of course, we need to see if the line shows more power and plays with more authority than it did much of the last four seasons. We need to see how much growth the line shows from a technical standpoint. We need to see if the unit starts to play with more of an attitude that it has in recent seasons.

I'm also curious to see who lines up where, and who seizes hold of the questionable or open positions. Will Blake Fisher play left tackle or right tackle, and will Joe Alt simply hold down the opposite position, or will Tosh Baker get a chance to battle for a starting job?

Are we right to assume that Josh Lugg is going to slide inside, or does he stay at tackle, where he started all 12 regular season games last season? If he moves to guard does he lock down a spot or will one of the younger players (Rocco Spindler, Michael Carmody, Zeke Correll) get a chance to push him out?

Can Andrew Kristofic lock down the left guard position after starting there in the final seven games of the 2021 season, or will he be pushed by one of the aforementioned younger players? Can he take his game to another level?

So many questions.

3. How will the staff get all three backs involved? - Notre Dame is absolutely loaded at running back, at least from a talent standpoint. The unit still has a lot to prove from a production standpoint, but this is a deep group with a lot of ability.

The question I have at running back is will the staff be able to find roles for all three players. Can the staff find ways to build its ground game in a way that suits Chris Tyree when he's in the game, Logan Diggs when he's in the game and Audric Estime when he's in the game?

This trio has a chance to be really, really good, but finding ways to get all three involved could be a challenge. Figuring that out, however, is very important. Of course, those veterans needs to step up if they want to hold off talented newcomer Jadarian Price.

4. Who steps up as the pass game playmakers? - We already know that Michael Mayer is going to be an impact player for Notre Dame next season, just like he was in 2021. The question is who steps up as the other pass game playmakers.

With Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. out for the spring with injuries and with Tobias Merriweather yet to enroll, there will be plenty of reps and opportunities to be had.

Notre Dame absolutely needs Braden Lenzy to become more of a consistent big play weapon, but will it start to happen this spring? Lorenzo Styles has the tools to be a difference maker, but he does he step up and become a pass game playmaker? Deion Colzie might have the highest ceiling of all the wideouts, but is he ready to turn his potential into production? Can Jayden Thomas force his way into the rotation?

There is plenty of talent on the roster, but that talent needs to start to turn into production.

5. Will a second tight end step up? - With George Takacs now gone, Cane Berrong still out with an injury and 2022 signees Eli Raridon and Holden Staes still in high school there are big opportunities for Mitchell Evans and Kevin Bauman to seize hold of the No. 2 job.

Can either one of them step up and take hold of the No. 2 tight end role, or will they play well enough to go into fall in the battle, but not well enough to hold off Berrong and the younger players when they arrive?

With how much Notre Dame likes to use 12 personnel it is imperative that answers be found, and sooner rather than later.

