Five Notre Dame Players Earn Preseason All-American Honors

The preseason All-American honors continue to roll out as we get closer and closer to the start of the season, and five Notre Dame players earned the nod according to Pro Football Network.

PFN had three preseason All-American squads and Notre Dame placed at least one player on each team.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was Notre Dame's only preseason first-team All-American.

"A consensus first-team college football preseason All-American safety, Kyle Hamilton has a case to make as the best player in college football this season. The leader of the Notre Dame secondary is a ridiculous playmaker at all three levels of the defense. Hamilton has the football intelligence to read the game impeccably, owns the length and ball skills to be effective in coverage, and possesses the physicality to be an enforcer whenever he needs to lay the wood.

"He amassed 104 tackles in just two seasons, including 5.5 tackles for loss for the Fighting Irish. Furthermore, the Fighting Irish safety has 12 pass deflections and 5 interceptions on his résumé. He was instrumental in Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoffs last season. Although they may struggle to repeat that accomplishment, Hamilton will continue to be the heartbeat of the defense." - PFN

Notre Dame had two players on offense earn second-team All-American honors, guard Cain Madden and running back Kyren Williams as the offensive flex player.

Irish tight end Michael Mayer and center Jarrett Patterson earned third-team All-American honors from PFN.

Seven Notre Dame opponents also earned All-American honors. No Irish opponent had more than two All-Americans.

USC wide receiver Drake London (flex), defensive end George Karlaftis and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner earned first-team All-American honors.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Purdue wideout David Bell and USC defensive end Drake Jackson earned second-team All-American honors.

Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders earned third-team honors.

