FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame and Florida Schedule Future Home and Home

Notre Dame and Florida are now scheduled to play in 2031 and 2032
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame has yet to begin the 2021 season, but we now know an opponent a decade from now, as Notre Dame and Florida have schedule a home and home series that will begin in 2031.

Florida will travel to South Bend for the first time ever to meet the Fighting Irish on November 15, 2031. Notre Dame will return the favor and make its first appearance in The Swamp on September 11, 2032.

Notre Dame is now slated to play Florida, Florida State and Miami in the same season (2032).

Notre Dame and Florida have met just once on the football field, and that came back on Jan. 1, 1992 in the Sugar Bowl. The underdog Fighting Irish won that game by a 39-28 margin.

Notre Dame now has six games slated for 2031 and six for 2032

2031 Opponents

Home

Florida
Miami, Fla.
NC State

Away

Clemson
North Carolina
Virginia

2032 Opponents

Home

Florida State
Louisville
Wake Forest

Away

Florida
Georgia Tech
Miami, Fla.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame and Florida Schedule Future Home and Home

Dallan Hayden
Recruiting

2022 Recruiting Needs: Notre Dame Offense

Brian Kelly
Recruiting

Recruiting: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit Aiden Gobaira

Defense
Football

IB Insider: What I'm Hearing About The Notre Dame Defense, Safety Coach Chris O'Leary

Notre Dame Offensive Line
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes Top Group For 2022 Offensive Tackle

Micah Jones
Football

Notre Dame WR Micah Jones Enters The Transfer Portal

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Football

NFL Draft Bible: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Cleveland Browns

Marcus Freeman
Football

Marcus Freeman Is Saying All The Right Things About The Notre Dame Defense