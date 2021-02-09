Notre Dame and Florida Schedule Future Home and Home

Notre Dame and Florida are now scheduled to play in 2031 and 2032

Notre Dame has yet to begin the 2021 season, but we now know an opponent a decade from now, as Notre Dame and Florida have schedule a home and home series that will begin in 2031.

Florida will travel to South Bend for the first time ever to meet the Fighting Irish on November 15, 2031. Notre Dame will return the favor and make its first appearance in The Swamp on September 11, 2032.

Notre Dame is now slated to play Florida, Florida State and Miami in the same season (2032).

Notre Dame and Florida have met just once on the football field, and that came back on Jan. 1, 1992 in the Sugar Bowl. The underdog Fighting Irish won that game by a 39-28 margin.

Notre Dame now has six games slated for 2031 and six for 2032

2031 Opponents

Home

Florida

Miami, Fla.

NC State

Away

Clemson

North Carolina

Virginia

2032 Opponents

Home

Florida State

Louisville

Wake Forest

Away

Florida

Georgia Tech

Miami, Fla.

