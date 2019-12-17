Two Former Notre Dame Players Make Sporting News All-Decade Team

Notre Dame might have been shut out for the 2019 All-American squads, but a pair of former Irish greats earned a spot on the Sporting News All-Decade team.

Guard Quenton Nelson (2014-17) and linebacker Manti Te'o (2009-12) both were named to the All-Decade squad. Only Alabama had more than two players on the All-Decade list, which covers 2010 to 2019.

A three-year starter, Nelson was a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016, but as a senior he earned unanimous All-American honors after having one of the most dominant seasons I've ever seen from an offensive lineman. Here is what Sporting News wrote about Nelson:

Why he's here: Sometimes an interior lineman comes along who is just flat-out nastier than everyone else. Nelson is that guy. He started in 12 games in each of the 2016 and '17 seasons for the Irish, and helped flip a losing team into a 10-win team that had a vaunted rushing attack. Nelson’s physical style has translated well with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

By the numbers: The Colts took Nelson with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft; the highest a guard has even been taken.

Te'o was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, finishing his career with 437 tackles, which ranks third all-time for the Irish. Te'o had 113 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior, fueling a dominant Irish defense that was the key to a 12-0 regular season.

Te'o finished second in Heisman voting that season, earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Maxwell Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award and the Lombardi Trophy. Here is what Sporting News said about Te'o being on the list:

Why he's here: Te'o was a five-star recruit and the heart of a turnaround that helped propel Notre Dame to the national championship game in 2012. Te'o had three straight seasons with 100 tackles or more, and he finished with seven interceptions in 2012. Te'o finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting that season.

By the numbers: Te'o finished with 437 tackles at Notre Dame. Only Bob Crable (521) and Bob Golic (479) have more.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/