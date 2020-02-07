Notre Dame Players Among The Best In The NFL

Pro Football Focus released its Top 101 players in the National Football League for 2019, and there was a strong Notre Dame presence in the list.

Four former Notre Dame players were not only ranked in the Top 101, they were among the best 35 players in the league. Three of those four players were offensive linemen.

There were only two NCAA teams to produce four former players in the Top 50 of this list: Notre Dame and Ohio State. Here are those four players and why PFF said they were in the list.

No. 11 — Quenton Nelson, Guard, Indianapolis Colts

“The one offensive lineman who brings everybody together, Quenton Nelson is a force in all areas of the game and a real tone-setter for the Colts' offensive line, as intangible as that is. On a more tangible level, he didn't surrender a sack all season despite blocking for a quarterback who makes that tougher than others do, and he was the second-best run-blocking guard in the NFL, one of just two to surpass a PFF grade of 90.0 in that area. Overall, Nelson ran Brandon Brooks close for the best-grade among guards, ending the year at 91.2 overall from over 1,000 snaps of action.”

Nelson was the second best guard in the NFL according to PFF.

No. 16 — Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens

“Ronnie Stanley had one of the greatest statistical pass-blocking seasons we have ever seen at PFF, surrendering just six total pressures and no sacks in the regular season before surrendering four more in the playoffs as the Ravens chased the game for 73 passing snaps. Any way you slice the numbers, Stanley's pass protection was incredible, but there is no way of quantifying the effect that Lamar Jackson's unique skill set, threat and the offense that it allowed the Ravens to run, on his numbers. Stanley has been an excellent pass blocker dating back to college and now looks like the gold standard at the position.”

Stanley was the second best offensive tackle in the NFL according to PFF.

No. 31 — Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings

“Maintaining consistently elite play at safety is an incredibly hard thing to achieve at the NFL level. Even all-time greats saw dips in play in certain seasons because of the nature of the position and the degree to which they are often at the mercy of offensive playmakers. Harrison Smith is the closest thing to an elite baseline we have seen in the past decade, and this season he finished with an overall PFF grade of 88.4. His coverage grade (91.0), was the second-best mark in the league, trailing only the breakout season from his teammate in the Vikings' secondary. The performance of those two safeties went a long way towards making up for Minnesota's lackluster cornerback play.”

Smith was the third best safety in the NFL according to the PFF.

No. 35 — Zack Martin, Guard, Dallas Cowboys

“Zack Martin was back to his best in 2019, playing over 1,100 snaps and not surrendering a single sack all year. Martin is also among the least penalized players in football, drawing just two flags this season, which makes only five over the past four seasons of play. Martin had the best pass-blocking grade (90.8) of any guard by a considerable distance and was far from a slouch when it came to his run blocking. The return of Travis Frederick at center seemed to galvanize Martin and help him get back to his best play for the Cowboys.”

Martin was the third best guard in the NFL according to PFF.