Notre Dame Lands Four Players In Top 10 Returners By Position

Pro Football Focus named its Top 10 returning players at each position for college football as we head into the 2022 season, and four Notre Dame players made the list. The Irish also had a player listed as a sleeper to watch.

Here's a look at the Notre Dame players that made the list.

Jarrett Patterson - No. 1 Interior Lineman

Patterson topped the list of interior linemen, which included guards and centers. The article's author - Anthony Treash - was extremely complementary of Patterson.

"Mr. Clean should seek out a partnership with Patterson because their brand’s name is the perfect representation of the Notre Dame center’s play. Bucketing him with all Power Five centers this past season, Patterson ranks third in negatively graded run-block rate and first in pass-blocking grade. He played a whopping 526 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a sack. In fact, Patterson still has yet to allow a sack on over 1,300 pass-block snaps in his career. Now, he did have an uncharacteristic issue with false starts this season (eight in total), but that’s not something to be concerned about in 2022. Patterson is the top returning center heading into the next year's college football season." - Treash

Michael Mayer - No. 2 Tight End

Pro Football Focus didn't make the same mistake heading into 2022 that it made a year ago when it foolishly left Mayer out of its Top 10 and didn't even put him in the sleeper or young player to watch category.

"Mayer was the engine of Notre Dame‘s passing offense, as he was responsible for more combined first downs and touchdowns than any other pass-catcher on the roster. The 2020 five-star recruit also racked up more such plays than any other Power Five tight end. Mayer ran well over half of his routes in the slot or out wide, making his 82.0 receiving grade for the year that much more impressive. The true sophomore’s 15 explosive plays in the slot or out wide tied for the most in the FBS by a tight end." - Treash

Brandon Joseph - No. 4 Safety

Landing Joseph as a transfer was big for Notre Dame. Northwestern's team struggles hindered Joseph's performance last season, which followed an All-American campaign in 2020. He'll be surrounded by much, much better talent for the Irish and PFF is very high on him.

"Notre Dame got a former All-American to replace another All-American, Kyle Hamilton. Joseph, who transferred from Northwestern, played only 13 snaps in his first season in 2019, but he exploded in 2020 and established himself as one of the game's top cover safeties. He intercepted six passes and was responsible for only one pass play of 15-plus yards. It didn’t matter if he was playing single- or two-high deep safety, if he was down in the box or if he was manning the slot — Joseph’s coverage ability was on full display all season, and it ended in a top-three coverage grade among FBS safeties (88.5). He took a minor step back in 2021 — particularly in run defense — but his coverage play remained strong. He picked up a 77.2 coverage grade while intercepting three passes and breaking up two others." - Treash

Isaiah Foskey - No. 8 Edge Defender

I must admit I was incredibly surprised to see Foskey this low, but even more surprising was that Ohio State end Zach Harrison was ranked ahead of him. Treash talked about Harrison earning a 90.5 pass-rush grade, compared to 77.5 for Foskey.

According to PFF, Harrison rushed 299 times and had a 32.1% win rate, but then credited him with only four hits on the quarterback, four sacks and 20 hurries. That's 28 total pressures on 299 rushes.

According to PFF, Foskey rushed 284 times and had a 20.5% win rate, but he was credited with four hits on the quarterback, 11 sacks and 17 hurries. That's 32 total pressures on 284 rushes.

Clearly I don't understand how the same outlet can have those numbers for each player and then say that Harrison had a significantly highly "win" rate and was a significantly better pass rush. At some point they are going to have to change how they grade players, because a guy who had 8 combined hits/sacks shouldn't have a significantly higher pass rush grade over a guy who had 15 combined hits/sacks.

"The former two-way high school player has developed into one of the top edge defenders in the country. A 2019 four-star recruit, Foskey went from a 63.5 PFF grade as a key reserve in 2020 to an 80.7 mark in 2021. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge defender has the length and athleticism and has improved leaps and bounds with his play strength and technique this past season. Oh, and he’s versatile, too, as he's a key piece on special teams and also plays some off-ball linebacker." - Treash

Blake Fisher - Offensive Tackle Sleeper To Watch

PFF wisely has Fisher targeted as a potential breakout player in 2022.

"Fisher was the No. 1-ranked recruit out of Indiana in the 2021 class and earned a starting job right away as a true freshman. Unfortunately for him and the Irish, Fisher suffered a meniscus injury in his first game wearing the Golden Dome, causing him to miss all of the regular season. He was able to make a return for the Fiesta Bowl, where he earned a respectable 70.5 PFF grade across 91 snaps. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle is a gifted athlete and moves better than most at that size." - Treash

