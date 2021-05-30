Four Notre Dame Players Earn Preseason All-American Honors

Notre Dame had four standouts earn preseason All-American honors from Athlon Sports in its college football preview magazine.

Safety Kyle Hamilton earned first team All-American honors. The rising junior racked up a team-leading 63 tackles in 2020 to go with 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass break ups and an interception.

"The shining star of the defense is junior safety Kyle Hamilton," wrote Athlon Sports. "Hamilton played injured (ankle) most of the 2020 season and had offseason surgery, but he still led the Irish in tackles and roamed sideline-to-sideline for the nation's 14th-ranked scoring defense."

Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson earned second-team All-American recognition. He is Notre Dame's lone returning starter up front, and he is likely to move off the center position in 2021.

Running back Kyren Williams was named to the third-team All-American squad. Williams broke out for the Irish last season, rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 35 catches for 313 yards and another score.

Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer also earned third-team All-American recognition from Athlon Sports.

Notre Dame opponents earned some All-American recognition as well.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner - who was coached by current Notre Dame assistants Mike Mickens and Marcus Freeman - earned first-team All-American honors.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders earned second-team honors. Former Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden - who 247Sports reports will visit Notre Dame soon - earned second-team honors.

Clemson (6) and Iowa State (6) led the way in preseason All-American players while Alabama (5) and Ohio State (5) were next. Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Oklahoma were tied next with four apiece.

