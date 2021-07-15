Sports Illustrated home
Freshman Class Bolsters Depth For The Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame's freshman class will add depth and potential impact talent in 2021
Unlike the offense, the Notre Dame defense returns plenty of experience, depth and talent to its 2021 defense. Despite that returning depth the Fighting Irish freshman class has players that will be very hard to keep off the field this season.

We kick the show off by discussing the fact the freshman class isn't necessarily needed in 2021 due to the returning depth, but the class has enough talent to push their way into action this season, especially on special teams.

That is followed by a breakdown of freshman standout defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and linebacker Prince Kollie. We also briefly discuss some information we are hearing about freshman defensive end Jason Onye and what he's done this summer.

The rest of the episode focuses on the deep and talented secondary class. We talk about cornerbacks Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker and JoJo Johnson before diving into analysis of safeties Justin Walters and Khari Gee.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

