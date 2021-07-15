Freshman Class Bolsters Depth For The Notre Dame Defense

Unlike the offense, the Notre Dame defense returns plenty of experience, depth and talent to its 2021 defense. Despite that returning depth the Fighting Irish freshman class has players that will be very hard to keep off the field this season.

We kick the show off by discussing the fact the freshman class isn't necessarily needed in 2021 due to the returning depth, but the class has enough talent to push their way into action this season, especially on special teams.

That is followed by a breakdown of freshman standout defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio and linebacker Prince Kollie. We also briefly discuss some information we are hearing about freshman defensive end Jason Onye and what he's done this summer.

The rest of the episode focuses on the deep and talented secondary class. We talk about cornerbacks Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker and JoJo Johnson before diving into analysis of safeties Justin Walters and Khari Gee.

