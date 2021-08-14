Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Friday Free-For-All

Irish Breakdown answers subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football

The Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Friday Free-For-All Mailbag in which subscribers and listeners ask questions about Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and other college football topics.

There were so many questions that we had to break the podcast into two sections, and here is part one of our show.

Here is part two of the podcast.

Some of the topics include:

*** We discuss what expectations would be for Notre Dame in 2021 if former quarterback Phil Jurkovec had not transferred out.

*** Whether or not this could be head coach Brian Kelly's best team.

*** Expectations for Notre Dame this season, and whether or not outsiders are underselling the Irish. We also discuss whether or not Notre Dame has a chance to truly compete for a championship this season.

*** Biggest recruiting misses of the BK era.

*** Notre Dame's vertical passing game.Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

