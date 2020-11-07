Game Day Central: #4 Notre Dame vs. #1 Clemson

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline)

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: Clemson leads 3-1

Last Meeting: Clemson won 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, 2018

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 269-93-2, 30th season

Notre Dame: 98-36, 11th season

vs. Clemson: 0-2

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

All-Time: 137-31, 13th season

Clemson: 137-31, 13th season

vs. Notre Dame: 2-0

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Clemson Depth Chart

First Glance: Clemson Tigers - Breaking down the Clemson season results, statistical leaders, and its head coach

Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Clemson defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Clemson offense.

Midweek Musings - Offense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

Midweek Musings - Defense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

Matchups That Matter: Notre Dame vs. Clemson - A look at the personnel matchups that could have the biggest impact on the outcome of this contest.

WSBT: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Chris Tyree, Ian Book and Business Plans

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. FSU matchup.

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Tiger Illustrated publisher Larry Williams.

Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson - Tim Prister from Irish Illustrated and Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell get together to talk Notre Dame vs. Clemson

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Opponent - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Opponent matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Clemson Is A Measuring Stick For Notre Dame, Like It Or Not

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For A Heavy Dose Of Travis Etienne

Offense Must Pull Its Weight vs. Clemson

Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson With TigerNet

Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter