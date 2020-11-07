Game Day Central: #4 Notre Dame vs. #1 Clemson
Bryan Driskell
Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline)
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter
All-Time Series: Clemson leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Clemson won 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, 2018
THE COACHES
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
All-Time: 269-93-2, 30th season
Notre Dame: 98-36, 11th season
vs. Clemson: 0-2
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
All-Time: 137-31, 13th season
Clemson: 137-31, 13th season
vs. Notre Dame: 2-0
THE MATCHUP
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Clemson Depth Chart
First Glance: Clemson Tigers - Breaking down the Clemson season results, statistical leaders, and its head coach
Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense
Clemson At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Clemson defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Clemson offense.
Midweek Musings - Offense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.
Midweek Musings - Defense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.
Matchups That Matter: Notre Dame vs. Clemson - A look at the personnel matchups that could have the biggest impact on the outcome of this contest.
WSBT: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Chris Tyree, Ian Book and Business Plans
Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. FSU matchup.
Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Tiger Illustrated publisher Larry Williams.
Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson - Tim Prister from Irish Illustrated and Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell get together to talk Notre Dame vs. Clemson
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Opponent - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Opponent matchup.
NEWS AND NOTES
Clemson Is A Measuring Stick For Notre Dame, Like It Or Not
Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For A Heavy Dose Of Travis Etienne
Offense Must Pull Its Weight vs. Clemson
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson With TigerNet
Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook