Game Day Central: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame looks to improve to 6-0 today when the Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)
TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Mike Golic, analyst; Marty Smith, sideline
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 28-6-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-22 at home on Sept. 19, 2015

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Georgia Tech click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 268-93-2, 30th season
Notre Dame: 97-36, 11th season
vs. Georgia Tech: 1-0 at Notre Dame

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

All-Time: 20-23, fourth season
Georgia Tech: 5-13, second season
vs. Notre Dame: 0-1 at Temple

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Georgia Tech Depth Chart

First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Breaking down the Georgia Tech season results, statistical leaders and head coach.

Georgia Tech At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Georgia Tech At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Georgia Tech defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Georgia Tech offense.

Keys To Success: Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech
Keys To Success: Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT: Talking ND Run Defense, Ian Book, Tommy Rees, Irish Receivers and More

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Podcast: Georgia Tech Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Yellow Jacket matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The National Championship Corner?

Notre Dame Run Defense Is Playing At A Championship Level

Notre Dame Pass Game Must Get On The Same Page

What's Next: Replacing Braden Lenzy

Ian Book Talks Jordan Johnson, Michael Mayer

Kyle Hamilton Models His Style After Some Of The Game's Best

———————

Football

