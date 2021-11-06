Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs. Navy

    Before kickoff get caught up on all the pregame analysis for Notre Dame vs Navy
    Author:

    The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) looks to build on its College Football Playoff resume against the scuffling Navy Midshipmen (2-6). Notre Dame needs an impressive victory if it's going to have a case to move up the rankings.

    Notre Dame Depth Chart
    Navy Depth Chart

    Series History: Notre Dame vs. Navy - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Midshipmen.

    Read More

    First Glance: Navy - A first glance overview of what Navy has accomplished so far this season.

    Notre Dame and Navy: A Bond Forged In Blood - IB contributor Andrew McDonough looks at the reasons Notre Dame feels indebted to Navy, and why this series means way more than what happens on the football field.

    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Navy Defense
    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Navy Offense

    This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Navy stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

    Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense
    Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense

    Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

    Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Navy

    The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

    Midweek Musings - In this week's musings discuss the need for Notre Dame to get all facets of the game working together and discuss the huge needs the 2022 defensive class is set to fill.

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs. Navy

