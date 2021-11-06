Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs. Navy
The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) looks to build on its College Football Playoff resume against the scuffling Navy Midshipmen (2-6). Notre Dame needs an impressive victory if it's going to have a case to move up the rankings.
Before kickoff get caught up on all the pregame analysis for Notre Dame vs Navy.
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Navy Depth Chart
Series History: Notre Dame vs. Navy - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Midshipmen.
Read More
First Glance: Navy - A first glance overview of what Navy has accomplished so far this season.
Notre Dame and Navy: A Bond Forged In Blood - IB contributor Andrew McDonough looks at the reasons Notre Dame feels indebted to Navy, and why this series means way more than what happens on the football field.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Navy Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Navy Offense
This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Navy stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense
Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Navy
The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.
Midweek Musings - In this week's musings discuss the need for Notre Dame to get all facets of the game working together and discuss the huge needs the 2022 defensive class is set to fill.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook