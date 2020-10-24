SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Game Day Central: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers

Bryan Driskell

The third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their undefeated season, and they'll hit the road to take on the Pitt Panthers in an attempt to keep its winning-streak rolling.

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, sideline analyst; Molly McGrath, reporter
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: 49-21-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 19-14 at home on Oct. 13, 2018

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Pitt click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 267-93-2, 30th season
Notre Dame: 96-36, 11th season
vs. Pittsburgh: 5-1 at Notre Dame, 7-2 overall

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

All-Time: 39-32, sixth season
Pitt: 39-32, sixth season
vs. Notre Dame: 0-2

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart
Pitt Depth Chart

First Glance: Pitt Panthers - Breaking down the Pitt season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense
Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Pitt defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Pitt offense.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT - Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Receivers and ND vs. Pitt

Beuerlein Breakdown - Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the upcoming matchup against Pitt, but not until he looks back at Notre Dame's win over Louisville.

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Pitt Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup.

Podcast: Pitt Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Pitt - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Panther matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Improve ... And It Can

Notre Dame OL vs. Pitt DL Will Be An Epic Battle

Brian Kelly Talks About Pitt Matchup, Mental Health

The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Pitt and Other College Football Bets

ND To The Orange Bowl Or College Football Playoff In Latest Bowl Projections

OL Aaron Banks Sees Similarities Between Notre Dame and Pitt On Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Vastly Improve ... And It Can

The tools are in place for Notre Dame's pass attack to get much better, but real changes are needed.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Notre Dame quarterback ranks 10th among ACC starting quarterbacks through seven weeks of the season

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Prediction: #18 Michigan Wolverines at #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the Michigan vs. Minnesota contest.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Game Prediction: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

IN_Irish

Beuerlein Breakdown: A Look At Notre Dame vs. Pitt

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the Fighting Irish matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 12-7 win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Grades: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

ACC Power Rankings: Week 7

A look at how Notre Dame stacks up against the rest of the ACC following week seven action

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. #23 NC State Wolfpack

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the North Carolina vs. NC State game

Bryan Driskell