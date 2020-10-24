Game Day Central: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers

The third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their undefeated season, and they'll hit the road to take on the Pitt Panthers in an attempt to keep its winning-streak rolling.

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, sideline analyst; Molly McGrath, reporter

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: 49-21-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 19-14 at home on Oct. 13, 2018

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Pitt click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 267-93-2, 30th season

Notre Dame: 96-36, 11th season

vs. Pittsburgh: 5-1 at Notre Dame, 7-2 overall

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

All-Time: 39-32, sixth season

Pitt: 39-32, sixth season

vs. Notre Dame: 0-2

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Pitt Depth Chart

First Glance: Pitt Panthers - Breaking down the Pitt season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Pitt defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Pitt offense.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT - Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Receivers and ND vs. Pitt

Beuerlein Breakdown - Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the upcoming matchup against Pitt, but not until he looks back at Notre Dame's win over Louisville.

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Pitt Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup.

Podcast: Pitt Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Pitt - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Panther matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Improve ... And It Can

Notre Dame OL vs. Pitt DL Will Be An Epic Battle

Brian Kelly Talks About Pitt Matchup, Mental Health

The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Pitt and Other College Football Bets

ND To The Orange Bowl Or College Football Playoff In Latest Bowl Projections

OL Aaron Banks Sees Similarities Between Notre Dame and Pitt On Defense

