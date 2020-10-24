Game Day Central: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pitt Panthers
Bryan Driskell
The third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their undefeated season, and they'll hit the road to take on the Pitt Panthers in an attempt to keep its winning-streak rolling.
Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:
Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, sideline analyst; Molly McGrath, reporter
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter
All-Time Series: 49-21-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 19-14 at home on Oct. 13, 2018
To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Pitt click HERE.
THE COACHES
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
All-Time: 267-93-2, 30th season
Notre Dame: 96-36, 11th season
vs. Pittsburgh: 5-1 at Notre Dame, 7-2 overall
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
All-Time: 39-32, sixth season
Pitt: 39-32, sixth season
vs. Notre Dame: 0-2
THE MATCHUP
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Pitt Depth Chart
First Glance: Pitt Panthers - Breaking down the Pitt season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy
Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense
Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Pitt defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Pitt offense.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt
Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.
WSBT - Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Receivers and ND vs. Pitt
Beuerlein Breakdown - Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the upcoming matchup against Pitt, but not until he looks back at Notre Dame's win over Louisville.
Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Pitt Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup.
Podcast: Pitt Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak.
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Pitt - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Panther matchup.
NEWS AND NOTES
Notre Dame Passing Game Needs To Improve ... And It Can
Notre Dame OL vs. Pitt DL Will Be An Epic Battle
Brian Kelly Talks About Pitt Matchup, Mental Health
The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Pitt and Other College Football Bets
ND To The Orange Bowl Or College Football Playoff In Latest Bowl Projections
OL Aaron Banks Sees Similarities Between Notre Dame and Pitt On Defense
