GameDay Central: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and Purdue that you need to get ready for the game!

The 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) look to extend their long home winning streak this afternoon when they face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0).

Purdue looks to be improved this season and is coming off a 49-0 beat down of Connecticut. The Boilermakers opened the season with a win over Oregon State. Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Purdue - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Boilermakers.

First Glance: Purdue - A first glance overview of what Purdue has done so far in the 2021 season.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Purdue - A look at how the Notre Dame and Purdue lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Purdue Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Purdue Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Purdue stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Impact Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. Purdue Defense

Impact Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Purdue Offense

This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I talk about why I'm so confident the defense is ready to take off, look at the offensive line recruiting struggles and the opportunity that awaits the Big Ten this weekend.



NFL Matchup: Isaiah Foskey vs. George Karlaftis - Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft breaks down the matchup between these two stud ends, and how it could impact the 2022 NFL Draft.

Other Notre Dame Content

Take Five: Final Look At Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Michael Carmody Is A Game-Time Decision, Jordan Botelho Returns

Jack Coan Is Willing To Be Part Of A Two-QB Offense

Notre Dame Captain Jarrett Patterson Expects Improvement Up Front

Brian Kelly Notebook: David Bell, Offensive Line, Normal Practice Week

Notre Dame Notebook: Jack Coan, Jack Kiser's Purdue Ties, Minimizing Mistakes

Purdue Presents Notre Dame With Problems On Both Sides Of The Ball

