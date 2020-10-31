SI.com
Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets today as they look to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Irish Breakdown will have all the analysis, news and notes from the game. Be sure to stay locked in to this page for all the latest, and join us in the game day chat!

6:36 PM - Georgia Tech scored to make it 31-13, but the two-point conversion was stopped by safeties Houston Griffith and Kyle Hamilton. Georgia Tech recovered the onside kick and they are driving.

6:12 PM - Notre Dame takes a 31-7 lead after a touchdown run from Georgia native C'Bo Flemister.

5:45 PM - Notre Dame takes its first drive of the second half down for a touchdown to go up 24-7 after the Irish got the ball following a Daelin Hayes strip sack. The big play for the offense was a 31-yard back shoulder throw from Ian Book to Javon McKinley. Kyren Williams punched it in from four yards out two plays later.

FIRST HALF THOUGHTS

*** The Irish defense is dominating in many ways. Notre Dame held Georgia tech to just 66 yards in the first half and just 2.8 yards per play. Of course, the only points for Georgia Tech came from a 93-yard fumble return. Notre Dame's pass rush hasn't been great, but the coverage has been excellent and the defense is making a lot of key plays.

*** The downfield coverage by the secondary has been especially impressive. Georgia Tech's only positive pass plays have been short throws against the linebackers/zone.

*** Offensively, Notre Dame has been able to run the ball effectively, and the edge players are dominating in the run game. Right tackle Robert Hainsey has been especially good in the run game for Notre Dame. Inside hasn't been as good, as the Irish interior blockers have done more catching than we've seen in previous games. We aren't seeing the push that we've seen in previous games, both on vertical runs and stretch runs.

*** The red zone offense continues to be a problem, as the Irish fumbled a ball in the red zone in the first quarter (it was returned for a score) and three straight incompletions resulted in settling for a field goal on the final drive of the half.

*** Notre Dame's wideouts are performing well on intermediate and short throws (YAC), but they are getting very little separation. Quarterback Ian Book has missed some opportunities in the pass game as well. Book went 12-18 in the first half for 99 yards.

*** I've asked multiple times in recent weeks to see more creativity from OC. Tommy Rees, and we saw it again this week. We've seen an effective use of the screen game, a well-called reverse to Chris Tyree that went for 21 yards, and we've seen more two-back alignments, which I like.

*** With the inability of the veteran wideouts to get any separation downfield it would not be a bad idea to see one of the athletic freshmen in the game. I doubt we see it, but it would still be a good idea.

FIRST HALF ENDS - NOTRE DAME LEADS 17-7

Despite dominating the stat sheet, Notre Dame leads just 17-7 as the first half ends.

Screen Shot 2020-10-31 at 5.08.52 PM

5:00 PM - Notre Dame had to settle for a field goal after three straight red zone passes fell incomplete. Notre Dame leads 17-7 with just under two minutes left in the half.

4:55 PM - Georgia Tech gained 10 yards on a 3rd-and-12 play because of a mistake by sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, who didn't squeeze down on a cross route. Hamilton made up for it on 4th-and-2, blowing into the backfield and bringing down the back for a loss to give the offense possession with less than 4 minutes left in the half.

4:44 PM - Irish defense forced a quick three-and-out, with a stout 3rd-and-2 play by Justin Ademilola ending the drive. Georgia Tech ran at Ademilola, who shocked the OT at the snap and then quickly shed the block and got to the ball carrier short of the sticks. 

Irish offense followed with a four-play series that ended with a punt. Despite out-gaining Georgia Tech 205-15 at this point it's just a 14-7 game.

4:34 PM - Notre Dame answers with a quick 7-play, 75-yard drive that is capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Williams. Irish ground attack starting to take over, and the drive was aided by a brilliant reverse call by OC Tommy Rees to freshman Chris Tyree, who went 21 yard to set up a 1st-and-Goal.

4:21 PM - On the first play of the second quarter, ND running back Kyren Williams fumbles the ball at the 10-yard line and Georgia Tech recovers it and returns it 93 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7. Cornerback Zamari Walton had the return.

4:15 PM - First quarter ends with ND leading 7-0 and driving. Irish outscored Georgia Tech 128-6 in the first 15 minutes.

4:05 PM - After giving up an early third-down conversion, the Irish defense tightens up and forces a punt. The Irish defense perfectly read a 2nd-and-8 screen that went for a 5-yard loss. On third-down the Irish got no pressure, but the coverage was excellent and Nick McCloud almost came away with a pick.

3:52 PM - Notre Dame goes on a long, methodical drive to start the game to take a 7-0 lead. Notre Dame converted four third-downs on the drive, and it was capped off on a touchdown pass from Ian Book to Joe Wilkins Jr.

The red zone has been an issue for Notre Dame for much of the season, but this was a very well designed play call. The Irish ran a short smash concept on the bootleg but brought Wilkins across from the backside on a drag. When Georgia Tech overplayed the smash with Michael Mayer and Kyren Williams, it opened Wilkins up backside. Wilkins outran the cornerback across the field.

3:39 PM - Notre Dame will start with the ball.

3:12 PM - Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is back in the lineup and is working with the first team defense during pre-game.

3:09 PM - Senior Jafar Armstrong is working with the wide receivers. I expect this move to be full-time moving forward.

2:55 PM - Freshmen wide receivers Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts both made the trip to Georgia Tech and are going through warm ups.

2:53 PM - It's a sunny, cool day with a slight breeze. Beautiful day for football.

IMG_6869

Before the game starts, get caught up on all the pre-game analysis of this matchup:

First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Breaking down the Georgia Tech season results, statistical leaders and head coach.

Georgia Tech At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense
Georgia Tech At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Georgia Tech defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Georgia Tech offense.

Keys To Success: Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech
Keys To Success: Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia Tech

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT: Talking ND Run Defense, Ian Book, Tommy Rees, Irish Receivers and More

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Podcast: Georgia Tech Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Yellow Jacket matchup.

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Looks like Clemson got their invitation to the Phil Jurkovec coming out party.

Jack Sullivan
Jack Sullivan

I better see Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts play today...

Irishfan11
Irishfan11

Jordan Johnson needs some touches today. Kid is talented. Let’s see what he can do!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Jafar Armstrong is working out at WR, expect this to stay the same all year.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

I can confirm, based on pre-game warmups, that Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts do in fact know at least 4 routes each.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Jafar Armstrong is working with the second team offense at the W position. I mean, you can't make this stuff up.

Not Jordan Johnson, but Jafar Armstrong.

chamgel
chamgel

Potential huge development in the Clemson game... Xavier Thomas was just flagged for targeting... he’ll miss the first half against ND

Tommy44
Tommy44

Let's go! 42-13 Irish

RPalmeri
RPalmeri

Javon McKinley has really started to come along as the season goes on

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Book had Skowronek on a deep in/post and Davis on a wheel but wouldn't pull the trigger and scrambled.

MDLambert
MDLambert

Kyren Williams is a bad bad man

Matt0315
Matt0315

good for Joe Wilkins

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

The red zone has been an issue for Notre Dame for much of the season, but this was a very well designed play call. The Irish ran a short smash concept on the bootleg but brought Wilkins across from the backside on a drag. When Georgia Tech overplayed the smash with Michael Mayer and Kyren Williams, it opened Wilkins up backside. Wilkins outran the cornerback across the field.

MDLambert
MDLambert

Great play to end a great drive. Joe Wilkins NEEDS to be more involved

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Would love to see Chris Tyree on the receiving end of that screen that went to Avery Davis......just saying.

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

I like the playaction call there but give your WR a shot. Don't throw it out of bounds

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Would love to see two RB here in the red zone

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Give me some 23 personnel!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

I'm not loving the play of the interior OL. A lot of catching in the run game and the pass pro has been spotty. Not a vintage run game, and they are relying on GT just not being good.

Skowronek got jammed pretty good and was ridden all the way to the sideline on that go route ,but Book didn't mean to sail it that bad.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Georgia Tech is also taking advantage of ND's backside not being protected in the run game.

I do think ND is doing some stuff to protect it with other calls (RPO and Screen), but I'd love to see Book pull it once or twice and run it, or hit a deep slant/quick post behind it.

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

More C'Bo on this drive. Seems like more C'Bo=less Tyree. I am not onboard with that decision.

Matt0315
Matt0315

yikes

mparrott84
mparrott84

So we didn't use to have fumbling issues, something is going to have to be done about Williams issues.

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Great strip by GT. Have to give credit where it is due. ND has to respond.

Brian Smith
Brian Smith

Time to go back to work. Next play. Move forward.

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Jet to Tyree......Thank you!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

I swear to you Tommy Rees reads my stuff. Two weeks in a row he's given me exactly what I awnt from this offense .... other than playing freshmen receivers lol

RPalmeri
RPalmeri

I really like that BK sticks with Williams even after a fumble.

Brian Smith
Brian Smith

ND could run for 500 yards.

Brian Smith
Brian Smith

Over or under 350-yards rushing?

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

I think we’re the only team in America who hasn’t completed a pass on a scramble and the QB breaks contain. Either Book can’t find people or the WRs are the worst at getting open

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Two ways to look at the ND pass defense so far.

  1. They are giving up 66.7% completions (4-6).

  2. Those four completions have gone for a total of 6 yards.

GS123
GS123

The score may not show, but this has been one of the best games played by ND so far! Love the play calls
on offense! Frustrating that may be a close game going into halftime, but better the fumble happened this week and not next.

Matt0315
Matt0315

what a play by Hamilton

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Editor

Two really bad throws by Book forces ND to kick the FG. Can't leave points on the field next week.

mparrott84
mparrott84

If book could give our wr's a chance, yeah, that'd be great.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Notre Dame's red zone offense continues to struggle. First the fumble, then ND goes run-run-run to get into the red zone, then calls three straight pass plays .... all incomplete .... field goal.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

According to Anna Hickey of 247Sports, Trevor Lawrence will NOT play next week vs. Notre Dame.

Matt0315
Matt0315

What a burst by Daelin Hayes

mparrott84
mparrott84

Wow, nice sack for no. 7

mparrott84
mparrott84

Really nice follow up play for 91

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Pass rush didn't do much in the first half, but it's been much better in the second half. Two big pressures ended two GT drives.

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

Another week of Ian Book not being good at playing the position of Quarterback

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Notre Dame is out-talented Ga Tech right now, they should be up 41-7. This has been a slow, sloppy game in many ways. They are letting GT hang around way longer than they should.

I mean, this team gave up 121 points in its last two games against BC and Clemson.

Matt0315
Matt0315

what was that kick, lol

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Notre Dame is handling business, but I am just not impressed with the offense right now. It was a very conservative, don't screw it up performance in many ways. This is a really, really bad defense.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Keys was wiiiiiiide open up the seam for a big play on that 3rd down adn Book just wouldn't pull the dang trigger!!!!

KevinPS
KevinPS

This is sort of a lackluster performance offensively. The inability to recover the onside kick is disappointing more than disastrous. In the future, it could be disastrous. Nice to see Watts and Johnson get so many targets--oh, wait....

KevinPS
KevinPS

Also, Georgia Tech still wants to play, evidently (the onside kick). We should use the whole playbook.

KevinPS
KevinPS

One other thing: I'm more of a yards per attempt fan than a completion percentage guy. I prefer Book's line last week--10.4 YPA-- than this week's 7+.

