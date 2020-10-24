Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

The third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the road today to face the 3-3 Pitt Panthers. Notre Dame will look to improve to 5-0 on the season and 4-0 in ACC play.

Irish Breakdown will have all the news and analysis from the press box, and you'll find it all in this article. We will update this page throughout the game with any news, notes and analysis.

2:28 PM - According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, WR Kevin Austin has re-injured his foot and will miss the remainder of the season. Here's the story:

Austin Out For The Year

2:12 PM - Notre Dame announced it will be without CB TaRiq Bracy, WR Kevin Austin and OL Joshua Lugg for today's game.

Here's that story: Austin, Bracy, Lugg Out

Before the game starts be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis.

Before the game starts be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis.

Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, sideline analyst; Molly McGrath, reporter

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Pitt Depth Chart

First Glance: Pitt Panthers - Breaking down the Pitt season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Pitt At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Pitt defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Pitt offense.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Pitt

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Pitt

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT - Talking Notre Dame Pass Game Struggles, Ian Book, Freshman Receivers and ND vs. Pitt

Beuerlein Breakdown - Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein previews the upcoming matchup against Pitt, but not until he looks back at Notre Dame's win over Louisville.

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Pitt Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Pitt matchup.

Podcast: Pitt Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Pitt - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Panther matchup.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter