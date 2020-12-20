Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Loses To Clemson

Notre Dame could not keep up with Clemson in the ACC Championship game, and the Irish defense couldn't make enough big plays to keep the game close.

If you look at it big picture, the defense did against Clemson in this game what it did in the last two matchups. The Irish gave up 30 points in the semi-final game in 2018, 33 regulation points in the Nov. 7 matchup and 34 in this game.

The yards numbers don't look a whole lot different either. What was different, however, was the feel of the game and the inability to stop the big plays, which were even bigger in this game. Notre Dame gave up 6.9 yards per play in the 2018 loss and 6.1 yards per play on Nov. 7, but in today's loss the Irish gave up 8.2 yards per play.

Not since the 2014 Music City Bowl has Notre Dame given up that many yards per play, and it was the third most yards per play allowed by a Notre Dame defense in the Brian Kelly era, and it came on a huge stage.

Let's get into some analysis of how this happened.

*** Things started off well, as Notre Dame limited big plays on the first drive and ended it with an interception. On drive two, however, we saw the matchup Clemson wanted. With Notre Dame in a Cover 1 look, quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed why having a veteran is better than having a freshman at quarterback. Lawrence looked off Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and as soon as Hamilton broke to his left, Lawrence back the other way and hit Amari Rodgers on a post route after Rodgers beat Shaun Crawford badly on a post route.

*** Clemson went at Crawford multiple times, and it took way too long for Notre Dame to find an answer.

*** Clemson also knew it couldn't run the ball early on Notre Dame, and running back Travis Etienne carried it just once in the first half. Clemson used the beginning of the game to attack the perimeter of the Irish defense, and they did a great job avoiding Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The more success Clemson had on the perimeter and over the top the more Notre Dame had to spread out.

*** On the third series, Clemson hit a stop route outside for a 21-yard gain, Lawrence pulled the ball for an 8-yard run, Clemson picked up a first down with an outside zone run and Lawrence finished the drive throwing a touchdown over top of the linebackers. On the final drive of the half, Notre Dame missed two big opportunities for stops, but that is when you saw the impact of the perimeter game, as Etienne split the Irish defense on an outside zone for a back-breaking 44-yard touchdown run.

*** Poor tackling hurt the defense in the opener and it hurt the defense in this game, as Notre Dame missed multiple chances to bring Lawrence down for sacks in the backfield, and the Irish had defenders whiff in space on multiple big plays.

*** The Irish defensive line had a hard time getting much pressure on Lawrence. Clemson schemed well, using quick throws and play-action with extra blockers to attack the Irish defense. For example, on Clemson's first long touchdown pass it used a play-action with a seven-man protection to attack the Irish defense, and while the pass rush was good, Clemson had enough bodies to pick it up and Lawrence got rid of the ball relatively quickly.

*** Notre Dame could not dial up the pressures needed to get to Lawrence, at least not until it was too late.

*** Notre Dame's ends were not as stout against the run in this game, and a lot of it had to do with Clemson's use of play-actions and movement. The ends were doing a lot more read and less attacking than we've seen this season, and it kept them from taking over the game.

*** On the inside, the defensive tackles were up-and-down. We saw some good penetrations from both Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, but we also saw them get stalemated more than you'd want to see. Junior Jayson Ademilola had a strong pressure that forced Lawrence to step into the pocket, where he was sacked by Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

*** I'll have more on the defensive line after breaking down the game, so look for the grades later this week.

*** Notre Dame had a lot of issues at linebacker. Clemson used its speed to beat the linebackers outside far too often, and they picked on the inside linebackers and Buck linebackers a lot in this game. The inside linebackers were gap unsound far too much in this game, and the result were a number of chunk runs.

*** Junior linebacker Shayne Simon had one good game this year, and it was against Clemson in the first matchup. He's been a problem for the Irish the remainder of the year but the staff stuck with him. That proved to be bad for the defense against Clemson in the rematch. Simon did not get the great depth that Drew White got on the early interception, and he did a very poor job looking up the in cut on Clemson's second touchdown. The result was Lawrence throwing it right behind him and into a huge opening that he should have been in.

*** Simon got dominated on Lawrence's second half touchdown run, and his lack of decisiveness and gap awareness was problematic all game, but he was hardly the only inside linebacker to struggle in this game.

*** Safety Shaun Crawford has been a playmaker for Notre Dame this season, and his story is an incredible one, but he had a rough - and I mean rough - performance against Clemson. The Tigers picked on him all game, and outside of one good third-down breakup early in the third quarter he just couldn't hang in this game. Not only did Crawford have issues in coverage, he also struggled to tackle in space, and he whiffed on Etienne's long touchdown run at the end of the first half.

*** Clemson did a good job of playing away from Kyle Hamilton. When they did challenge Hamilton he was pretty good, locking down Clemson on a couple of deep seams and jumping all over crossing routes. He still makes young guy mistakes at times, but he was one of Notre Dame's better defenders in this game.

*** The Irish cornerbacks had a solid game. Nothing special, but they also didn't get smoked a lot, although Clarence Lewis responding late to a deep in cut allowed Clemson to convert an early third-down.

