Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Loses To Clemson

Notre Dame got dismantled by Clemson in the ACC Championship game, and the struggles of the Fighting Irish offense were a big reason why.

Below are my immediate thoughts and analysis from the game.

*** We talked in pre-game shows and in pre-game articles that Clemson would try to take away the Notre Dame run game, and the Irish had to be prepared to handle that. There were some positive moments early, but overall the Irish offense was unable to push the right buttons.

*** OC Tommy Rees called a decent game in the first half, but even then the inability to design plays to attack an opponents pressure package was an issue. This was something that was pointed out following wins over North Carolina and Syracuse, but ND could out-talent those teams, they couldn't out-talent Clemson.

*** The Tigers loaded the box early and often, and Rees and the staff couldn't figure out ways to get the ground game going. Notre Dame rushed for just 38 yards in the first half, and there was little room to work. Rees was also unable to find answers to how aggressive Clemson was with their linebackers, especially with the pass game.

*** This has been a beef all year; not having RPOs, more effective screens and more concepts with the backs makes it much harder to beat pressures and hurt opponents that are able to take away the run game with numbers and their backers.

*** There were opportunities in the first half, but quarterback Ian Book was at times unable and at times unwilling to make the necessary throws to move the ball and put points on the board. It began on the first series, with Book taking a sack on third-down instead of taking a chance on a backside corner to Javon McKinley.

*** On Notre Dame's next possession Book had Michael Mayer running a corner route in the end zone. The window was not big, but a high throw to the corner gives Mayer a chance to make a play, and he had a step on the defender. Instead, Book scrambled before throwing the ball away. Instead of giving his 6-5 stud tight end a chance to make a play, the points were put on the shoulders of Jonathan Doerer, who missed a 24-yard field goal.

*** On the third series Book was late seeing Avery Davis on the drag and he threw behind him on a 4th-and-3, which resulted in a turnover on downs. On the next series, Book had Ben Skowronek open on a curl route that was past the sticks on a 3rd-and-11, but he was unwilling to pull the trigger, instead scrambling and forcing the punt.

That was the theme all game long. Notre Dame had its chances, but the gritty playmaker that we saw the last month looked more like the quarterback that led the team the first six games of the season. Kelly will likely point to Book going 20-28 for 219 yards, but he passed for 43 yards (4-5) on the final drive with the game all but over. The issue for Book wasn't the throws he made, they were fine, it was the throws he was unwilling to make, that is what hurt the offense.

*** The wideouts will get the blame, which is usually the case, and in the second half that group had trouble getting separation. Clemson made adjustments and the Irish staff couldn't counter punch, and the Tigers ate up the vertical pass concepts.

*** There were opportunities in the first half, however, to get the ball out to the wide receivers, who had themselves worked open, but the throws never came.

*** Clemson also did a really good job of forcing Book outside the pocket and not allowing him to have room to step up in the pocket, which took away any chance for him to make the scramble plays he made in the last month.

*** Running back Kyren Williams didn't have much room to work, and he wasn't sharp with his cuts in the game. He missed a cut on the third series that could have resulted in him picking up a few more yards, but he was hesitant. He ran hard, but the combination of loaded boxes and struggles from the line didn't give him much of a chance.

*** Where Williams struggled was in pass protection. It wasn't all his fault, as the interior of the line struggled to handle Clemson's stunts, but Williams also looked confused at times and he wasn't aggressive stepping into protections. He had a holding call that negated a third-down conversion with the game somewhat still in doubt in the third quarter.

*** Freshman running back Chris Tyree touched the ball once as a runner, once. That came in the fourth quarter with Notre Dame down 34-3. It went for a 21-yard touchdown.

*** The Irish tight ends played well in this game and were the best part of the offense. Mayer was hard to handle in the pass game, hauling in 5 catches for 51 yards, and he should have had even more production. Tommy Tremble was targeted just three times and caught two passes for 41 yards. He had another catch negated by a penalty, that throw would have converted a third-down and got the Irish deeper into Clemson territory. Brock Wright had a number of quality blocks in the game, including an impressive perimeter block that got Avery Davis free on a jet sweep.

*** The Irish line had plenty of problems in this game. Clemson was aggressive and attacked Notre Dame all game long. The line never seemed to have the same comfort level handling the movements in this game as they did in the first matchup. Clemson got way too much penetration, and the line struggled to get to the second level.

*** The pass protection was good early in the game, and Book had plenty of chances and time to make throws, but he didn't do it. As the game wore on the protection got worse and worse.

*** I'll have more on the offensive line after breaking down the film, but the struggles of center Joshua Lugg were noticeable throughout. He had a hard time keeping his pads low, and the Clemson interior players were able to win the leverage battle all game. Lugg got knocked back far too many times by either defensive linemen or by stunting linebackers. His struggles played a significant role in Notre Dame's run game woes and inability to give Book more room to throw in the second quarter and second half.

*** Right guard Tommy Kraemer also looked rusty and was often late reacting to the line games that Clemson was playing.

