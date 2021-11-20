Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense Is Brilliant In Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame's defense was absolutely dominant in its 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech. The Irish held the Yellow Jacket offense to just 224 yards, including limiting running back Jahmyr Gibbs to just 58 yards of offense.

It was a brilliant game plan that was executed at a very high level.

*** Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had a game plan that was absolutely designed to stop the Georgia Tech run game, and it did just that. Notre Dame was in almost exclusive four-down personnel on its first three drives. He used a number of well-designed run stunts to throw off the timing of the GT runs, and they also allowed Notre Dame to get pressure when the Jackets passed on early downs.

*** There was a lot of diversity to those pressures as well. On the first series he brought multiple inside stunts with Drew White and JD Bertrand, but on the second series he started with back-to-back rover fires that resulted in a run stuff on first down and a sack by Isaiah Pryor on second down, which resulted in a three-and-out.

*** On the fourth series the defense went with a three-down look, which was completely different than what we'd seen on the first three series. On the first play out of the three-down look, Freeman brought another double inside pressure, and the five-man pressure resulted in Bertrand getting free for a pressure and a sack when the QB stepped up into the pocket.

*** We also saw Freeman blitz a safety (which resulted in a three-yard loss on a run) and a nickel fire on third down (which resulted in a rushed pass that fell incomplete). This was an extremely well-designed, well-called and well-executed first half by the Notre Dame defense.

*** Notre Dame spent much of the third quarter in three-man personnel groups but mixed things up again in the fourth quarter. Despite being up big, Freeman did not back down from his game plan one bit, which was excellent. When he took the starters out he allowed the defense to still remain aggressive. We still saw the downhill stunts from the backers and the secondary handled its business as well.

*** Georgia Tech had a long run in the third quarter to threaten the Irish for the first - and only - time of the game. Freeman put his starters back in on third-down and it resulted in Isaiah Foskey sacking the quarterback and ended with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa returning the fumble it caused 70 yards for a touchdown. That was the second defensive touchdown of the game and fourth of the season.

*** Georgia Tech had no answers for Isaiah Foskey on the edge, and they couldn't do much against Jayson Ademilola either. Both were stout against the run and they got consistent pressure. Both missed potential sacks in the backfield, which was about the only black mark on the defense the entire half.

*** Veterans Kurt Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa were steady and physical at the point of attack, and the Yellow Jackets just never got any room to run. Most of their yards came on a 54-yard gain in the third quarter on a quarterback scramble, a 22-yard gain that resulted in several missed tackles and a couple draw runs on third-and-long. The Irish run defense was outstanding in this game.

*** Freeman was more aggressive with his coverages in this game as well, which took away much of the quick game for Georgia Tech. That forced them to look deep for open receivers, but the coverage was there. Even if the coverage wasn't good it wouldn't have mattered due to the intense pass rush from the front seven.

*** Notre Dame finished with six sacks, which gives them 13 in the last two games and 38 on the season. This is the most sacks Notre Dame has registered in a season during the Brian Kelly tenure. In fact, it's already four more than the previous record (34). Freeman's defense has not given up a touchdown since the North Carolina game.

*** The inside linebackers were aggressive throughout the first half, and Bertrand was especially effective getting downhill and getting into the backfield. Prior to going down Kiser was active and in good position as well, which helped him be in place to pick off the aforementioned throw that he returned for a touchdown. Freeman did a great job using Pryor as a weapon in this game as well.

*** Houston Griffith is a guy I've been critical of in the last month, but he and the other safeties were very good in the first half. Griffith was more aggressive coming downhill than we've seen all season. Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts also showed very good range in coverage and when coming downhill.

*** Georgia Tech tried to test the Irish corners deep but to no avail. The quarterback had no time and the coverage downfield was excellent.

*** The Irish defense was very disruptive in this game, registering 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, four pass break ups and two forced fumbles. Georgia Tech just never threatened them.

*** Georgia Tech had averaged 30.6 points per game in its previous 7 games and had scored at least 17 points in each game. It had also not been shut out since 2019.

