Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense Dominates vs. Navy

No, this isn't a typical Navy team, but that doesn't take anything away from how dominant the Notre Dame defense was from its 34-6 victory over Navy. Notre Dame's defense had a great game plan coming in, the game plan was executed almost flawlessly and the Irish held Navy to just 184 yards of offense.

Here are my initial thoughts and analysis of the game.

*** I wrote about this in my first half analysis, but Notre Dame's defensive game plan was brilliant and it was executed at a very high level.

*** What you'll notice first is that Marcus Freeman and his staff avoided three huge mistakes that too many coaches make against the option. Number one, they mixed up their looks. Number two, they mixed up post-snap assignments. Number three, they were aggressive.

*** We saw the defense use three-man looks, four-man looks and five-man looks against Navy. Within those looks they showed diversity, like using both odd and even fronts when they went to the five-man looks. This kept Navy from getting a consistent count, which is what option teams need to determine who they are reading for the give, the pull and the pitch. It was obvious the Navy quarterbacks were confused throughout the game on who to read.

*** What also made that difficult for Navy was that Freeman mixed up who was taking the dive, quarterback and pitch for much of the game. For example, the linebackers were clearly responsible for dive and quarterback duck plays for much of the game, but there were still enough snaps where the inside backers were clearly scraping for the pitch as well.

*** Freeman and Mike Elston clearly trusted their defensive line in this game, and they were rewarded. Interior tackles Kurt Hinish and Jayson Ademilola were absolutely dominant. Ademilola's quickness was hard for Navy to handle and he did a great job staying off cut blocks. Hinish had one of the best games of his career, blowing up the Navy center and guards, getting quick penetration and he made life miserable for the quarterback trying to carry out the dive. The aggressiveness of the interior defenders forced the quarterbacks to rush their reads. Hinish finished with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

*** The backup defensive tackles weren't as good early, and they didn't get much of a push on Navy's first scoring drive of the second half, but they settled in and played much better down the stretch. Jacob Lacey played good football against Navy beyond the one noticeable play where he made a key stop of the quarterback in the third quarter.

*** Inside linebackers JD Bertrand and Drew White were excellent in this victory. They were very, very aggressive coming downhill. That was part smart game plan by Freeman and part them clearly being well prepared for what thy were going to see from Navy. They crashed the Navy run game all game long, blowing up the drive primarily by beating Navy blockers to the point of attack and getting to the fullback before he could get any forward momentum.

*** One great example came in the third quarter, when Navy tried to get a trap play going up the middle. Bertrand read it perfectly and exploded downhill, blowing up the trapping guard and driving him right into the run game. White had several similar plays against the dive

*** The one long pitch play Notre Dame gave up was a mistake by Jordan Botelho, who bit late on the quarterback instead of sticking on the pitch. Other than that I felt Botelho was effective in this game, as was Isaiah Foskey.

*** Instead of using two safeties early the Irish went with more of a 4-4 look that had Isaiah Pryor and Jack Kiser both playing outside. At times Kiser was actually playing the middle of the field in sort of a free safety role. They both played a key role in making sure Navy couldn't get outside with their pitch, which was mostly ineffective outside of the first drive of the second half.

*** Pryor did have one big mistake in the game by not recognizing the reverse and losing contain. He has to read that and not be so aggressive chasing away. Cornerback Clarence Lewis also made a mistake by taking a bad angle and going under the blocker instead of going over top.

*** Cornerback TaRiq Bracy was good in the few coverage situations but he struggled for much of the game to get off blocks. This was especially true on the 32-yard reverse gain that set up Navy's first score.

*** Safety Houston Griffith wasn't aggressive enough for my liking and his technique/confidence finishing off that vertical route that ended with a pass interference was a really bad play. He just isn't making enough plays, and that was especially true in this game.

*** Notre Dame played sophomore Xavier Watts more in the second half and he played very, very well. Watts is far more explosive athletically than Griffith and DJ Brown, which allows him to cover a lot of ground. That's very important when playing Navy. Watts had three tackles in less than a half of football. He needs to play more at the position.

