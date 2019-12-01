Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

The Notre Dame defense played a big role in the Irish falling behind 17-7, but after the rough start it played an even bigger role in the team’s 45-24 victory at Stanford.

Stanford allowed 21.8 points per game coming into the contest, but in the first quarter and a half it looked like a vintage Stanford offense. The Cardinal scored 17 points on its first four possessions, racking up 221 yards and 6.7 yards per play. Stanford rushed for 52 yards in the first half despite averaging just 104.4 yards on the ground.

The Cardinal had a great deal of success attacking the middle of the field, going after Notre Dame with its quick game and using the defensive line’s movement to wash them down and open up run lanes. Notre Dame’s linebackers had a lot of issues early in the game, struggling to find the backs in the pass game and failing to properly look up option routes.

On the ground, Notre Dame clearly missed injured defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jayson Ademilola, who did not play in the game. Notre Dame was forced to play end Ade Ogundeji inside at times.

Poor tackling played a big role in the poor early start as well. With Stanford near midfield on its fourth drive, DT Kurt Hinish missed a sack attempt that likely would have stalled that drive. Instead, QB Davis Mills scrambled for 17 yards, setting up a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Cardinal up 17-7.

The defensive players started to turn the game around, on defense and special teams. A great third-down stop by Troy Pride Jr. forced a Stanford punt, and that punt was blocked by freshman Isaiah Foskey and returned to the Stanford 1-yard line by sophomore end Justin Ademilola. The offense punched it in three plays later to make it 17-14. Stanford would not score again with the game still in doubt.

There were some defensive adjustments made at that point, but the biggest difference is the defensive line started to take over the game. We saw that start to happen during the first quarter goal line stand when Stanford had to settle for a field goal despite getting the ball down to the 2-yard line.

After racking up 221 yards in its first four drives, Stanford picked up just 98 yards (3.1 YPP) on its next seven drives, which included four three-and-outs. By the time Stanford was able to put a drive together the game went from Notre Dame down 17-7 to Notre Dame up 38-17.

Now let’s talk about how the individual players performed:

*** Senior DE Ade Ogundeji was asked to do a lot in this game. He was used at end and defensive tackle, and he battled. He was more impactful on the outside as both a run defender and pass rusher, but he held his own inside. After registering a career-high two sacks last week against Boston College, Ogundeji had 1.5 sacks against Stanford. His final sack ended with a strip and a defensive touchdown.

*** He did a good job getting off an edge block to combine for a sack late in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, he once again got off a block and stopped the back on a 2nd-and-1, forcing a 3rd-and-1. On the 3rd-and-1 play he beat the Stanford tackle up the field and forced a cutback that resulted in the Irish stopping Stanford short once again.

*** Senior DE Khalid Kareem once again was asked to do a lot of dirty work, and from what I could tell he was solid in this game. Kareem had five tackles and held up well on the edge in the run game. He had multiple power rushes on the outside and probably should have drawn a couple of holding penalties in the game. With Stanford driving late in the second quarter, Kareem used a good power move to beat the Stanford tackle and force an off-target throw on 3rd-and-14.

*** Of course, it was Kareem who recovered the strip by Ogundeji. How fitting that a veteran captain who did so much dirty work and played as hard as Kareem did the second half of the season was able to score a touchdown in his final regular season game.

*** I felt senior DE Jamir Jones got off to a rough start. He was knocked back a few times in the run game and his early pass rushes were unsuccessful. During the second quarter, Jones started to become far more impactful. He was stronger at the point of attack and the coaches started moving him around more. That is when his pass rush started to pick up, and Jones had multiple pressures in the second quarter that helped stall Stanford drives. He drilled the quarterback to force a 2nd-and-14 incompletion a snap before Kareem had his 3rd-and-14 pressure.

*** Freshman DE Isaiah Foskey got a lot of action today, getting a few snaps in the base defense and playing a key role in the nickel defense. At times he had trouble implementing the proper block destruction technique, but when he did it right he was a handful. His quickness and power off the snap was impressive, which allowed him to get into the backfield on multiple snaps, but as I mentioned, his block destruction and hand technique are still raw. His blocked punt was a game changer. Stanford had all the momentum at that point, and the blocked punt set up an Irish score and Stanford never recovered.

*** I’ll have to go back and watch sophomore DE Justin Ademilola more, but on the few snaps I saw him in the game he showed good power. Twice I saw him use his leverage and strong hands to get under the pads of a blocker, which resulted in him driving his man into the backfield.

*** The interior defenders had a rough time with gap integrity early in the game, with Stanford washing them down the line, but the group settled down and played much better in the second half. Junior DT Kurt Hinish had a great second quarter pass rush that was about to end a Stanford drive, but he failed to finish and allowed the QB to get free for a 17-yard gain. He wasn’t heard from much outside of that.

*** I felt young DT’s Ja’mion Franklin and Jacob Lacey settled in as the game went on. Franklin had several snaps where he was able to get a push into the backfield, and Lacey was able to sustain gap integrity much better as the game wore on. Neither made a lot of plays on the ball, but their improved physicality help slow down the run game after the early start.

*** It was a rough game for the Irish inside linebackers. They had a tough time in the pass game, with Stanford’s backs and tight ends getting open for much of the first half. There were a lot of issues with the duo finding the over the middle option and hitch routes early in the game. LB Asmar Bilal and LB Drew White combined for just six tackles in the game, but they should have produced more. There were some bad run fits, and there were too many missed tackles from the duo. Like the rest of the defense, they settled in as the game wore on, but this wasn’t their best performance, that’s for sure.

*** Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had some mistakes early in the game as well, especially in coverage, but he settled in quickly and had a strong performance. Owusu-Koramoah led the defense with nine tackles, including six solo stops, and he had a second half blitz that ended up with him breaking up a pass the quarterback tried to throw over his head. His play in space in the pass game also helped take away some of the quick throws Stanford had early success with. On the 3rd-and-1 play that I discussed above, Owusu-Koramoah shot off the edge and combined with Ogundeji to blow up the run short of the sticks.

*** I felt veteran safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott played very good football in this game. Elliott gave up one early catch, but other than that I felt his downfield coverage was quite good. Elliott did a good job playing centerfield, and on other snaps he was asked to play the seams, and he was highly effective. He was a key player in Stanford not being able to get its downfield passing game going.

*** Gilman did a little bit of everything in the game. He came up in run support, he had an early breakup on a seam throw to talented Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson and he did a good job jumping intermediate routes in his direction.

*** Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton had a rough day. Parkinson beat him on a drag route for a 24-yard gain early in the game. Later he was called for holding on a downfield route from Parkinson, and it was obvious Hamilton didn’t trust his technique on the play. He had two missed tackles in the run game and overall was a bit late reacting to the ball in the game. Hamilton did a good job in the fourth quarter of getting underneath a Parkinson seam route and forcing a high pass that fell incomplete.

*** Senior CB Troy Pride Jr. had a game changing play in the victory as well. On the play before Foskey’s blocked punt, Pride showed hustle while using his elite speed to track down the quarterback short of the first-down marker. If he doesn’t make that play Stanford isn’t punting, and we don’t know if the game would have turned out the same way. Pride was solid in coverage. On the touchdown he allowed his mistake was allowing the wideout to box him out, but outside of that his downfield coverage was quite good.

*** Fifth-year senior CB Shaun Crawford had a strong performance. Stanford could not beat him down the field, and Crawford tackled well in space.

*** Sophomore CB TaRiq Bracy was a bit up-and-down. He got beat for a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter due to not implementing proper transition technique. But even then he was in decent position, but he settled in after that. The 4th-and-1 reception he gave up was actually a good play where he drove well on the ball, but the pass was very high and the receiver made a strong catch.

