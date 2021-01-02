Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Falls To Alabama

Notre Dame was embarrassed on the national stage yet again, and as was the case in two previous occasions, the Fighting Irish offense was out-coached and out-played at key spots.

Here is my post-game analysis of the offense from this game.

*** The Notre Dame game plan was ultra-conservative from the outset. It was obvious Notre Dame as going to stick with its "We're going to do what we do" mantra, and the results were predictably bad. Despite the offensive line playing quite well early, the offense could go nowhere due to its unwilling to attack down the field.

*** Notre Dame did not attempt a single deep shot in the first half, and the first time it attempted a deep throw to wide receiver Javon McKinley he made the catch. During the game Todd McShay said that Brian Kelly told him they wouldn't throw at Patrick Surtain, and they didn't until late in the game. That's a sad way to look at your personnel, and not how you compete for titles. You don't make a living throwing at him, but to have that little faith in your own players to not even try him? That was disappointing to hear and see.

*** The apparent fact Notre Dame thought it would beat Alabama by playing this way, and by being this conservative, is both puzzling and troubling when thinking about the future of the program.

*** The conservative game plan put quarterback Ian Book in a situation where he had to be perfect on the throws that were called, and Book was nowhere close to that. He was once again unwilling to take the shots that were there, like hitting Ben Skowronek on a drag route, or getting the ball over top to Michael Mayer on a wheel route for another big play opportunity.

*** There were other mistakes in the game, like throwing a swing route to running back Kyren Williams as the flat defender flew outside, instead of hitting tight end George Takacs on an option route. Takacs came wide open on the play as the flat defender went outside.

*** That miss stalled the offensive drive, and it came right after Book made a good read against blitz to hit Takacs for a first down. Those positives were too far and few between. Book and Rees were both far more aggressive in the fourth quarter when the game was no longer competitive, and the offense moved the ball.

*** Everything I talked about above ruined what was a strong performance from the Notre Dame offensive line. The Irish gained over 100 yards on the ground in the first half, and the line got good movement at the point of attack. Notre Dame didn't rip off any long runs, but they were able to keep hammering the Alabama defense in the first half.

*** Alabama made adjustments in the second half, which combined with the large lead to basically shut down the run game in the final two quarters.

*** Running back Kyren Williams had one big miss in the first half where he bounced the ball and lost yards, but outside of that he played very well. Williams ran hard, he made good decisions, he maximized yards that were there and when the line gave him room he rewarded them with good yards. Williams had 56 rushing yards in the first half, which is a quality number against a defense like Alabama's.

*** Freshman running back Chris Tyree made a big play in the game in the first half, going for 27 yards on a screen, but I think he touched the ball just once after that while the game was still somewhat in doubt.

*** If you are thinking receivers weren't getting open I have two comments for you. One, go back and watch the All-22 and you'll see that there were opportunities in the pass game, especially in the first half. Two, a big part of that is not using concepts that attacked Alabama and not being aggressive. That's not on the pass catchers, that's on the coaching.

*** I thought wideout Ben Skowronek played well. He caught four passes for 41 yards, but he was open on at least two or three more plays where he could and should have been thrown the ball. Senior Javon McKinley blocked well and had his chances to get targets, but the ball just never went his way.

*** Right tackle Liam Eichenberg, right tackle Robert Hainsey and left guard Aaron Banks all had very good games. Banks had one miss on a bootleg block, but he and Eichenberg had a number of strong pushes off the line in the pass game. Hainsey battled all game long and got good movement and protected well on the edge, as did Eichenberg. I thought Hainsey was good on the second level and edge in the run game.

*** I did not notice right guard Tommy Kraemer much and will need to go back and watch the film to get a better feel for how he played.

*** Center Zeke Correll had one big miss on a sack from Book, as he was late getting over to help in the A Gap. Outside of that I thought Correll played quite well. He was physical at the point of attack, he anchored well against bigger defenders and he was really good in space.

