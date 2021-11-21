Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Thrives In Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (10-1) showed the offense that I've been waiting all season to watch. We saw a great play design, great play calling, spreading the ball around to the multitude of weapons, attacking all parts of the field, using the speed this team has and we saw impressive execution.

Georgia Tech (3-8) is awful on defense, but Notre Dame did exactly to the Yellow Jackets what an elite team and elite offense is supposed to do to a bad team.

Here are my postgame thoughts and analysis of the game.

*** We saw a glimpse of what was to come on the first play of the game. Notre Dame ran a deep vertical stretch on the first play, using Braden Lenzy on a deep route, which opened up Kevin Austin on a deep drag for an easy 38-yard gain. A pair of sacks ended the drive and forced the Irish to settle for a field goal, but it was just the beginning.

*** Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees went back to work on the second series, calling another high-low that converted a third-and-5. This time the high low was to the right with Michael Mayer and Austin (who ran the deep route). Notre Dame ran another vertical stretch on 4th-and-2, which gave Braden Lenzy room to use his speed to out-run a defender on a crossing route to convert, setting up the first touchdown of the game.

*** Rees called a 13 personnel Jet Sweep to Kevin Austin to pick up 8 yards, converting a 3rd-and-1 on the next series. I like that call. A player later Rees went with a hard play-action out of 12 personnel and ran Mayer up the seam, something we've been begging for, and Mayer was wide open for a 52-yard touchdown. Another great play call and it was well-read and well-executed.

*** Continuing the aggressive, creative trend, Rees went 21 personnel on a 3rd-and-3 on the next series and ran a middle of the field high-low with his two best players, Mayer and Kyren Williams. The defense jumped the deep in by Mayer and it opened up Williams on a crossing route that turned into a 19-yard gain. On the next series Rees had one of the best screen calls I've seen in awhile. He again went 21 personnel and sent speedster Chris Tyree on a jet motion to the left right before the snap. Coan looked left, looked left (to draw the defense) and then came back to the right to Logan Diggs on a slip screen and it opened it up huge. Diggs raced in for a 20-yard touchdown.

*** This is exactly the kind of versatility, diversity of personnel, aggressiveness, and willingness to attack all parts of the field I've been begging for all season and Rees was hitting all the right notes. It was multiple, aggressive, yet efficient. This was without question the best game plan/play-calling sequence we've seen from him since he took over as the OC.

*** I liked how many different methods Rees used to attack the perimeter/edge of the defense. We saw jet sweeps, outside zone runs, slow developing screens, quick screens and he moved the pocket.

*** Notre Dame didn't score an offensive touchdown in the second half but that wasn't because they "called off the dogs" like we saw last week. Rees put backups in the game early in the third quarter but he kept running the offense, we just didn't see the execution from the backups, which is okay. The key is maintaining the mentality of being aggressive and playing hard for 60 minutes, and we saw that from the offense.

*** The third-down performance got off to a rough start, as did the red zone offense, but it recovered quickly. After getting sacked on the first third-down of the game, the Irish third-down offense got hot. The design and the execution were excellent.

*** On the next third-down Rees went with 21 personnel and had Williams in the slot to one side and Mayer to the other. He ran a perimeter high-low concept that got Mayer into a one-on-one, and that's almost always a win for Notre Dame. On that same drive Notre Dame converted a 4th-and-2 by spreading the field and using a "levels" concept that got Lenzy free. It's a concept we've seen before, but this time Rees ran it from a wider alignment, which allowed Lenzy to get free. On the next third-down, a third-and-1, Rees went with 13 personnel and called a jet sweep to Kevin Austin, which is not something that was on Georgia Tech's scouting report.

*** That kind of versatility and breaking of tendencies allowed Notre Dame to go 4-5 on third-down the rest of the half, and it converted the fourth-down that came after the one failed third-down attempt.

*** Coan was very sharp in the game from a decision making standpoint. He got the ball out quickly when he needed to, he was patient when he needed to be and he spread the ball around effectively. Rees drew up plays to isolate all of his weapons in the first half, and Coan executed that game plan effectively. His job was to get the ball to his playmakers and let them make plays, and he did just that. He also protected the football effectively. The one big mistake he had in my view was taking the first sack once the Irish got the ball to the 10-yard line. That ball needs to get thrown away, but outside of that he performed quite well.

*** Mayer and Austin both had big first halves, and Williams was as good as he's been all season. Williams was patient, ran with authority and as he's done all season gained yards when there wasn't much room to work. Mayer was a matchup nightmare for Georgia Tech's linebackers and safeties, and Austin used his speed and size to out-play the GT defenders for the ball.

*** Notre Dame's backs were very good in pass protection in this game. Run game wise they did what they've been doing all season, but I was impressed with how well the unit as a whole blocked. Chris Tyree had two very good blitz pick ups in the game.

*** The offensive line struggled mightily on the first half, both picking up twists and right tackle Josh Lugg got beat twice. They settled in after that and gave Coan plenty of time to throw. The run game saw them have some early misses but they settled in there too. As we've seen all season they got very little movement, but they got a body on a body and allowed the backs to find room to work.

*** One play they did get good movement was on the touchdown run to Logan Diggs, as right guard Cain Madden, Lugg and tight end George Takacs washed down the left side of the Georgia Tech defense to open up Diggs for an easy cutback touchdown. Madden played solid football and Lugg bounced back well from his rough start. Lugg's awareness on the edge was as good as its been all season. His mistakes were not getting out quick enough early and not being physical with his hands, but later he did a much better job with this, but his recognition of the edge pressures was what I liked.

*** In the second half it was great to see freshman RB Audric Estime get time. He showed power, of course, but he also showed that he too has nimble feet and good balance. The future of the Irish backfield looks great.

