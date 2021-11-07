Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Does Enough In Navy Victory

Notre Dame's offense sputtered against Navy, but the offense did enough for the Irish to earn a 34-6 victory.

Here are my initial thoughts on the victory.

*** Notre Dame's entire plan on offense was confusing. We saw very little of the tempo that helped the offense average 37.5 points in the two previous games. It wasn't an overly aggressive game plan, and far too frequently we saw Notre Dame doing things schematically and from an execution standpoint that played right into what Navy wanted the offense to do. The RPO game, which had worked well last week, was not very creative and wasn't as impactful in this contest.

*** Notre Dame's pass design was flawed and factored into the overall lack of success. I know, I know, the numbers look good, right? Jack Coan went 23-29 for 280 yards and Tyler Buchner had a key conversion, but the success was due mainly to one great throw and play by Coan (the touchdown pass) and Notre Dame's skill players being way, way better than Navy.

*** The inability to get receivers open on the intermediate and deep zones with any consistency helped stall the offense, which went three-and-out on its first two drives and was stopped on a fourth down on the third series. This game should have been something like 52-6, which would have been a far more impressive victory as the Irish look to build their playoff resume.

*** Notre Dame ran four verts concepts all game long but had very little success outside of the long touchdown pass, which was a great read and throw from Coan and a great play by Kevin Austin. The horizontal stretches played into Navy's hands, as the Midshipmen were dropping eight into coverage for much of the game. That forced Coan to throw check downs quite a bit and kept the vertical pass game from getting going.

*** On film Navy was very, very vulnerable over the middle of the field but we saw Notre Dame rarely attack that part of the field. The few times they did it was successful, like it was on the 31-yard gain to Deion Colzie in the first quarter. The game plan needed to do a much better job using high-low concepts, especially those over the middle, and we needed to see more crossing/drag routes, which would have gotten Notre Dame's more athletic pass catchers into better matchups.

*** Notre Dame also didn't do enough to adjust to the Navy pressures and mixed up looks, especially in the first half.

*** Notre Dame had 10 drives in this game, which is a high number against Navy but it scored on just five of those drives, including three, three-and-outs.

*** For the first three quarters the run game was basically Kyren Williams and Logan Diggs making plays on the outside. One thing I did like about the game plan was when they finally did go to Tyler Buchner the run game got outside, which meant it wasn't dependent on blocking from the line.

*** An issue through the first three quarters was the inability of the Notre Dame offensive line to get any push against the undersized Navy front seven. Like it did last week against UNC, the line pushed Navy around in the fourth quarter as the Middies wore down, but their inability to dominate in the trenches the first three quarters was problematic. Unlike the last two defenses, Navy threw a lot more movement at Notre Dame's line and it struggled to handle it in the run game and pass game.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan put up really good numbers (23-29, 269 yards, 1 TD) but he wasn't overly sharp from a decision making standpoint. When he made quick decisions and let loose he was quite good, throwing the ball with very good timing and accuracy. His post throw to Deion Colzie (31 yards) and his touchdown pass to Kevin Austin (70 yards) were two of his best throws of the season. He was decisive, made good reads and let the ball rip.

*** The issue is his other 21 completions went for just 168 yards, which is just 8.0 yards per completion, and he was at just 6.2 yards per attempt. If you also add in a 38-yard gain to Austin in the second quarter, Coan averaged just 6.5 yards per completion and 5.0 yards per attempt. The big plays mattered, obviously, and all three were great plays, but the rest of the pass attack wasn't good.

*** This was due partly to a gameplan that failed to properly attack Navy, which forced Coan into a lot of check down situations. He had his own issues at times, as Coan was too locked into downfield throws early on and didn't get rid of the ball on time. He settled in during the second half and was much better from a decision-making standpoint.

*** Running back Kyren Williams ran very hard in the game, and his ability to make plays out of nothing aided the offense once again. Williams wasn't as patient at times in this game as he has been the last three games, but he is so much better than the Navy players he was still able to make plays. Williams absolutely must eliminate the fumbles and his pass protection was very inconsistent, including getting beat on a corner fire that resulted in a sack.

*** Freshman running back Logan Diggs was outstanding in the win, rushing for 59 yards on just 8 carries (7.6 YPC). He was patient when he needed to be, ran with power and his tremendous balance and great feet allowed him to make some impressive runs in the game.

*** Senior wideout Kevin Austin had a very good game, making two brilliant plays in the win. He made a tremendous sideline grab for 38 yards that set up Notre Dame's first score and played another deep ball by Coan very well. He got good spacing from the Cover 2 safety, made a good catch despite the safety flying at him and then did a great job staying in bounds and immediately getting vertical for the long score that completely changed the momentum of the game.

*** Tight end Michael Mayer caught just two passes beyond the line of scrimmage, but both converted third-downs. He did a good job sticking his cut and finding an opening on both throws. I was surprised Notre Dame didn't do more to use Mayer over the middle in this game, other than having him run the seams on four verts over and over again.

