Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Starts Fast, Sputters Late In Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) earned a 28-3 victory over Virginia in a game that started well and ended with a bit of a whimper.

*** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel. Notre Dame used a lot of 21 personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end) in the red zone and on third-down. Out of that package we saw Kyren Williams lining up or motioning outside as a wide receiver, which is exactly what I wanted to see. Great decision by Rees and good usage of his best player in different ways.

*** The first time Notre Dame ran 13 personnel (1 back, 3 tight ends), Rees called a play-action pass and went deep. It fell incomplete but it was still a very good call. The first time Rees put Tyler Buchner in the game he ran a reverse that went for a 52-yard touchdown. Very good timing of that call.

*** With that diversity we saw the offense score 21 points in the first half.

*** In the second half the 12 personnel (two tight ends) package became the primary usage and much of the creativity we saw in the first half was gone. On its first four possessions of the second half the offense turned it over twice, had a three and out and had just one touchdown drive.

*** It was obvious the offense took the foot off the gas, which started on the final possession on the second quarter. Notre Dame got the ball with about 1:16 left in the half and two timeouts, and Virginia was going to get the ball back to start the second half. Kelly decided to run the clock out, and the offense failed to get its groove back for much of the game.

*** It wasn't until Rees went to a well-designed reverse to Braden Lenzy that the offense finally got something going, on its third possession of the half. Instead of Notre Dame winning this game possibly 45-3 or 52-3, it won 28-3. Some might not care about that, but that is how you convince the College Football Playoff committee you are an elite team, to completely dismantle the teams you're supposed to dismantle.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan was sharp in the early going against Virginia. He was patient in the pocket, which resulted in him hitting an early check down and also going to the tight end late enough on a crossing route to allow the defense to continue climbing, which opened up room to run after the catch.

*** Coan was very good on third-down, going 4-4 for 31 yards in the first half. Three of those completions went for first downs, the other did not (see below) and it was on him. He was very patient sitting in the pocket and showed confidence in his line to give him time.

*** Coan was picked off in the third quarter on a play that appeared to be a mistake by wide receiver Kevin Austin, who went under the cornerback down the field, which put him in a tough position to be able to play that ball. Coan and Austin connected later on a perfectly placed and well caught 15-yard touchdown pass.

*** The Irish running backs were brilliant in the win. All-American Kyren Williams made big plays in the pass game and run game. His patience in the run game was exceptional and his ability to make defenders miss was quite impressive. He needed to keep working inside on his third-down reception late in the second quarter, but he did a good job getting open and securing the catch. Williams also had a very good blitz pickup late in the

*** Freshman Logan Diggs was hit deep in the backfield on a third-down run but his combination of strength and balance allowed him to get off that block. His stiff arm and then leaping over a defender after that initial move allowed him to turn a 3rd-and-2 into a 26-yard gain. Diggs did force an early cut and got outside a bit too quickly, but other than that he was sound.

*** Notre Dame's tight ends were inconsistent in the run game throughout, including a holding penalty on Michael Mayer. Although his run blocking wasn't ideal, Mayer was quite impactful in the pass game. He led the Irish with 7 catches and 84 yards. His route running on short and intermediate throws was impressive, and that separation allowed him to make a number of contested throws. He had one of the game's highlights in the fourth quarter on a brilliant catch that showed just how talented he is.

*** Wideout Kevin Austin ran good comeback/stop routes on the outside, and his patient slant route allowed him to convert a 3rd-and-3 on the opening drive. Austin's third quarter touchdown grab was also impressive.

*** Braden Lenzy had clutch plays in the first half as well, showing good effort competing for the ball and the end zone. Coan showed good patience letting Lenzy's under route get free. It was a very good red zone call, good execution by Coan and great effort by Lenzy. Lenzy competed well for a deep ball in the fourth quarter, which drew a pass interference penalty.

*** Lenzy was finally given a reverse attempt, and of course it went for 31 yards. Earlier in the game Lorenzo Styles went 52 yards on a reverse for a touchdown but it was negated by a downfield holding penalty. It officially went for 37 yards, which means Notre Dame had 68 yards on two reverses. It is still a bit puzzling as to why we never saw that called for Lenzy until the 10th game of the season.

*** Notre Dame's offensive line did a great job in pass protection the entire game. The one time Virginia got in the backfield on an inside stunt the line picked up their five. Notre Dame released all five receivers into a route and UVA brought six players, so Coan has to account for one of them and throw the crossing route to Styles.

*** The run game was average at best. The numbers will be impressive, but they were boosted by 68 yards on reverses, a 26-yard gain from Diggs on a play where the OL got beat and runs outside by the quarterback. Plus Williams made plays after contact in the game. On the 26-yard run by Diggs he had to avoid an OL mistake to get free. The line did a good job of getting a body on a body on the Kyren Williams touchdown, but they got no movement and it was more about Williams making great plays.

