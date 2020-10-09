Game Prediction: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame gets back at it this Saturday when the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish host the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame is a 21-point favorite, but could a two-week layoff and a talented FSU roster make this game more competitive? We'll find out soon enough.

Irish Breakdown has done all the analysis, and now it's prediction time.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Florida State 13

Notre Dame has a far superior football team than does Florida State. Combine that with the Seminoles being in year one of the Mike Norvell era, not having spring practice and all the offseason turmoil and this game should not be overly competitive.

Yes, the Seminoles have talent, but this is not a team that should be able to compete with Notre Dame for four quarters. I expect the Irish offense to scuffle a bit early for a number of reasons. The two-week layoff could throw off the timing on offense, and it might take a quarter or two to get that back completely. Florida State also has talent up front and athleticism on the back end. At the end of the day, however, the strength of the Irish line and the depth of skill for Notre Dame should carry the day.

I expect more dominance on the other side of the ball, as the Notre Dame defense should throttle the Seminole offense. FSU should struggle to score, and once the Irish offense heats up in the second half I expect them to pull away and win in a rout.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Florida State 10

This game is a really tough one to call since we haven't seen the Irish in three weeks and the last time we saw them on the field they were playing a woefully undermanned South Florida team.

Then there is the fact that FSU is 1-2 and has yet to defeat an FBS program in 2020. They have a new coaching staff and a bunch of off-season turmoil. Not to mention the fact that they are on their third quarterback, who is apparently just a place holder for a true freshman that is out with a collar bone injury.

On paper, Notre Dame should have its way with the Seminoles, and this isn't your father's FSU. Heck it isn't even your older brother's FSU. I am afraid of a slow start by the Irish, or else I would go with a wider margin. It might be close at half time, maybe even a one-score game, but I fully anticipate Notre Dame to pull away in the second half with a dominant run game and the ability to stretch the field with the passing game (I hope).

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Florida State 10

Florida State is a shell of its former self. While they still have athletes, this is a team that hasn't been this bad in nearly 50 years. The defense has some talent and the offense hasn't been able to get much production from any skill position. Notre Dame is coming back after a few weeks off and we should see the return of wide receiver Kevin Austin. He will be limited but should have a few plays as he gets back to full health and game speed.

The Notre Dame defense should be able to mimic the Miami defense and hold Florida State to 10 points and the Irish offense should have little stopping them. Even if Notre Dame starts slow, this will be a rout in the fourth.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 51, Florida State 7

Florida State is among the worst Power 5 teams in the country, which is something I never thought I'd say about the Seminole program. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has had all kinds of time to prepare, at least film study-wise, for an opponent that appears inferior at every position on the field. This is one of of those games where a team needs to play to the level that it is ranked. I think head coach Brian Kelly and the staff will have the team prepared to do just that.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Florida State 10

The Irish offensive line and running backs will lead the way with 175-yards on the ground. Quarterback Ian Book will have some bumps with three weeks between games, but he will throw for just under 200-yards and a touchdown. The Irish defense will suffocate an inexperienced and overmatched offensive line for the Seminoles. Too many long yardage situations will make this an ugly game, at least for Florida State fans. Irish win going away.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Florida State 10

Florida State proves once again that they are simply not a good football team. The Irish come off two “bye weeks,” so they are a little rusty to start and don’t get to the 50-point plateau, but I still expect a dominating effort against a Seminoles squad that simply doesn’t compete. Honestly, my prediction feels a little modest with the way Florida State has looked this season.

