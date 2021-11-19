Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech: What's At Stake, Who Must Step Up, Game Predictions

Irish Breakdown talks about what's at stake for Notre Dame and make predictions for its matchup against Georgia Tech

The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) need a convincing win this weekend against the struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7). Winning isn't enough for Notre Dame if it wants to make the College Football Playoff, the Irish need to dominate.

In our latest Irish Breakdown episode we dive into the matchup and cover a number of topics. We discuss what's at stake in this game, and why it's important for Notre Dame to not only win, but win in impressive, four quarter fashion. We also discuss what players need to step up this weekend and then make our score predictions.

After discussing what's at stake we dive into a breakdown of what players need to step up for Notre Dame this weekend. We talked about Kyren Williams needing to dominate, and why a second back performing well might be even more important. We discuss the impact tight end Michael Mayer can have on the defense, and why it's important for cornerback Cam Hart and a defensive lineman not named Isaiah Foskey to have big games.

At the end we make our game predictions, and we both view this as the potential for Notre Dame having its best game of the season.

