GameDay Central: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles
Bryan Driskell
The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) are back to action today as they host the Florida State Seminoles. It's the second ACC game for the Irish, who look to take one step closer to getting to the first league title game in program history.
Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:
Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern)
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter
All-Time Series: Florida State leads 6-3
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 42-13 on Nov. 10, 2018
To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Florida State click HERE.
THE COACHES
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
All-Time: 265-93-2
Notre Dame: 94-36
vs. Florida State: 1-2
Mike Norvell, Florida State
All-Time: 39-17
Florida State: 1-2
vs. Notre Dame: 0-0
THE MATCHUP
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Florida State Depth Chart
FSU At First Glance: Four Names To Know
Opponent Insider - IB football analyst Vince DeDario interviewed FSU insider Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the FSU defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the FSU offense.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU
Midweek Musings - Must-see matchups, stats that matter, who needs to step up and the biggest concern.
Talking ND vs. FSU, Ian Book, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec
Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Florida Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. FSU matchup.
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Florida State - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Seminole matchup.
NEWS AND NOTES
Latest Bowl Projection For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Will Be Without Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jack Kiser vs. Florida State
Beating Florida State Is Still Very Important
Notre Dame Needs A Specific Kevin Austin Plan
Ian Book Is A "Winner", But He's Missing The Wins That Matter
Drew White Talks Buck LBs, Florida State, Pass Rush, More
The Shake Down: Notre Dame/FSU and Other College Football Bets
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook