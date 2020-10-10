GameDay Central: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) are back to action today as they host the Florida State Seminoles. It's the second ACC game for the Irish, who look to take one step closer to getting to the first league title game in program history.

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern)

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: Florida State leads 6-3

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 42-13 on Nov. 10, 2018

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Florida State click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 265-93-2

Notre Dame: 94-36

vs. Florida State: 1-2

Mike Norvell, Florida State

All-Time: 39-17

Florida State: 1-2

vs. Notre Dame: 0-0

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Florida State Depth Chart

FSU At First Glance: Four Names To Know

Opponent Insider - IB football analyst Vince DeDario interviewed FSU insider Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the FSU defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the FSU offense.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU

Midweek Musings - Must-see matchups, stats that matter, who needs to step up and the biggest concern.

Talking ND vs. FSU, Ian Book, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Florida Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. FSU matchup.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Florida State - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Seminole matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Latest Bowl Projection For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Will Be Without Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jack Kiser vs. Florida State

Beating Florida State Is Still Very Important

Notre Dame Needs A Specific Kevin Austin Plan

Ian Book Is A "Winner", But He's Missing The Wins That Matter

Drew White Talks Buck LBs, Florida State, Pass Rush, More

The Shake Down: Notre Dame/FSU and Other College Football Bets

