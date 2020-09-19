SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame looks to improve to 2-0 today when it takes on the South Florida Bulls (1-0). The Irish and Bulls kick off at 2:30 PM eastern time.

Irish Breakdown will have the all the latest updates and analysis from the game.

2:10 PM - Sophomore LB Jack Kiser, safety Houston Griffith and freshman corner Clarence Lewis are working with the first team defense.

1:52 PM - Junior WR Braden Lenzy is out on the field and going through drills. According to Vince DeDario he looks crisp, sharp and healthy. Reminder, he is now wearing #0.

1:48 PM - With backup QB Brendon Clark out, 5th year senior wide receiver Avery Davis is taking third-team reps at QB.

1:13 PM - Notre Dame will be without starting safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and linebackers Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau, as well as punt returner/wide receiver Lawrence Keys III.

The Irish will also be without quarterback Brendon Clark, running back Jahmir Smith and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo.

We kick the day off with updates on Notre Dame's personnel. Irish Breakdown reported on Thursday that Notre Dame would be without two defensive starters for today's game. You can read that report HERE. 

The latest information from sources is that list will expand today, and the Irish could be without at least one more starter on defense and multiple rotation players. You can read that update HERE.

Once Notre Dame makes an official release on the names of the players we will address it and talk about what it means for the Irish during today's contest and for next week's game against Wake Forest.

So stay locked into this article and the comments section below for all the latest.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (7)
No. 1-5
chamgel
chamgel

Tough break for Clark being out today. I expected him to see some late playing time.

Jacob15
Jacob15

A lot of guys need to step up and contribute today.

ND is down:

  • Keys
  • Hamilton
  • Simon
  • Bracy
  • Liufau
  • Jahmir Smith
  • Brendon Clark
  • Oghoufo
FancyGolfPants
FancyGolfPants

Coach - aside from the injuries we know about, what are your best guesses as to why these other guys are out? Go Irish

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Shaun Crawford is out and dressed. Heard he was a guy who might be out, not related to why a lot of other players are out. Good sign for ND

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Sophomore LB Jack Kiser, safety Houston Griffith and freshman corner Clarence Lewis are working with the first team defense.

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Likely To Not Have Two Starters Available On Saturday

Sources informed Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame could be without a pair of starters on Saturday against South Florida.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Gorm_is_Or

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. South Florida Bulls

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their predictions for Notre Dame and South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenHomer

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Grading The Notre Dame Offense vs. Duke

Grading the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

College Football Games To Watch: Week Three

Notre Dame vs. South Florida isn't the only game I'll be watching this weekend

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Adjustments Are Needed For The Notre Dame Offense Moving Forward

The Irish offense did well against Duke, but to get to the next level Notre Dame needs further tinkering

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Looking at the keys to a Notre Dame victory over the South Florida Bulls

Bryan Driskell

by

Jacob15

Notre Dame Will Be Multiple Defensive Starters vs. South Florida

Notre Dame will be without multiple starters when they take the field against South Florida

Bryan Driskell