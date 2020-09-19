Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Notre Dame looks to improve to 2-0 today when it takes on the South Florida Bulls (1-0). The Irish and Bulls kick off at 2:30 PM eastern time.

Irish Breakdown will have the all the latest updates and analysis from the game.

2:10 PM - Sophomore LB Jack Kiser, safety Houston Griffith and freshman corner Clarence Lewis are working with the first team defense.

1:52 PM - Junior WR Braden Lenzy is out on the field and going through drills. According to Vince DeDario he looks crisp, sharp and healthy. Reminder, he is now wearing #0.

1:48 PM - With backup QB Brendon Clark out, 5th year senior wide receiver Avery Davis is taking third-team reps at QB.

1:13 PM - Notre Dame will be without starting safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and linebackers Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau, as well as punt returner/wide receiver Lawrence Keys III.

The Irish will also be without quarterback Brendon Clark, running back Jahmir Smith and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo.

We kick the day off with updates on Notre Dame's personnel. Irish Breakdown reported on Thursday that Notre Dame would be without two defensive starters for today's game. You can read that report HERE.

The latest information from sources is that list will expand today, and the Irish could be without at least one more starter on defense and multiple rotation players. You can read that update HERE.

Once Notre Dame makes an official release on the names of the players we will address it and talk about what it means for the Irish during today's contest and for next week's game against Wake Forest.

So stay locked into this article and the comments section below for all the latest.

