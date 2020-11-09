Notre Dame got a huge win this weekend when it knocked off the then top-ranked Clemson Tigers. The Irish defense had to battle with one of the nation’s very best offenses. Clark Lea’s unit won some battles and lost some, but at the end of the day they got the job done and put the team in position to win the game.

Here are my grades for the Notre Dame defense:

DEFENSIVE LINE — B+

The defensive line earned an A grade for its run defense and its clutch performance in overtime, but I dropped the overall grade down a bit because of the inability to get a consistent pass rush in regulation, which resulted in Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei having a bit too much time to attack the secondary down the field.

Notre Dame’s entire front played a role in dominating the Clemson ground attack. Star running back Travis Etienne was held to his lowest career rushing total as a starter, going for just 28 yards on 18 carries. Notre Dame physically beat up the Clemson offensive line. For all the talk about how the Tigers will be so much better when Trevor Lawrence returns, it doesn’t change the fact that the offensive line was healthy, the star running back was healthy, and Notre Dame simply destroyed Clemson at the point of attack.

Almost the entire game was played on the Clemson side of the line of scrimmage, and the interior defenders were especially productive. On the perimeter, the starting and backup ends did a tremendous job of setting the edge. The affect of all of this was Clemson not being able to get downhill at all with its run game. Etienne could not bounce outside because of the play of the edge and there were no vertical creases after the first play because of the play of the interior defenders.

Senior Kurt Hinish had one of the best games of his career, if not the best game of his career. We’ve seen Hinish have flashy plays throughout his career, but against Clemson he was not just winning battles, he was dominant snap after snap against the run and pass. He played angry, and he let the Clemson blockers know he was beating them all night long.

Hinish made plays in different ways, which is just as important, if not more so. He made plays when asked to shoot gaps, but he also pushed the Clemson blockers back on one-on-one blocks when he wasn’t shooting gaps. Hinish also got a strong push in the pass game throughout the game.

Fellow veteran defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa also had a strong performance, although he did more dirty work and was less flashy. Tagovailoa-Amosa ate up blocks, was active in pursuit and if he would have simply finished better at the ball his impact would have been even greater.

Jumping offsides on a 4th-and-inches was his big mental mistake in the game.

Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa ate up a big chunk of the snaps, but junior Jayson Ademilola had a couple of effective pressures in the win. Sophomore Howard Cross III is undersized and got knocked around a couple of times, but he is very quick off the ball and he has an impressive motor. He provided quality snaps as well.

On the edge, both Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji were incredibly effective against the run, as were backups Justin Ademilola, Ovie Oghoufo and Isaiah Foskey. The edge players served a vital function in the ability to shut down Clemson’s ground game.

Hayes was highly effective as a two-way defender in that he was dominant at the point of attack in the run and he made plays on the ball against the run, but he was also impactful in pass drops. There were multiple snaps where Uiagalelei looked quickly into the boundary, only to see Hayes dropping underneath the route he wanted.

His pass rush was not overly effective for much of the game, but Hayes came through when it mattered most, registered a second-down sack in the second overtime that put Clemson in a 3rd-and-24 that it could not convert.

Ogundeji was brilliant as a run defender, at least when it came to setting the edge, getting a push on the outside and like Hayes, he did a great job beating the Clemson blockers to the spot when they tried to run traps and pulls at him.

Also like Hayes, Ogundeji didn’t provide much of a pass rush in regulation, but he had two huge rushes in the second overtime. His first was on the sack, where he used a power move to win. After the quarterback had to avoid the blitzing linebacker, Ogundeji was right there to bring him down for a 9-yard loss. On the 4th-down play, Ogundeji blew around the tackle and forced Uiagalelei to step into the pocket, preventing him from stepping into a downfield throw.

LINEBACKERS — B+

The unit as a whole had far too many missed tackles, and there were some big mistakes in the pass game that helped open up big plays.

The grade is this high because the unit also made some incredibly impactful game-changing plays. Take those out and this is more like a C+/B- kind of game because of the missed tackles and mistakes in the pass game.

Senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had an up-and-down game, but when he was up he played at an All-American level. Owusu-Koramoah’s hard charge off the edge on an Etienne fumble allowed him to quickly take the ball away from the Clemson back, and he returned it for a touchdown. On the next series, Owusu-Koramoah got beat on a slant route, but he recovered and stripped the ball, which Nick McCloud recovered. The Irish offense turned it into a field goal, which meant Owusu-Koramoah’s big plays resulted directly in 10 points for Notre Dame.

His issues were mainly as a tackler. Owusu-Koramoah missed a chance to bring down Amari Rodgers in space for a short gain, but when he missed the result was a 20+ yard gain. He missed two other tackles because he was going for a big hit instead of making sure he secured the tackle.

Senior Drew White had a quality game against the run, but his struggles were in the pass game. He bit on a play-fake that turned Etienne loose up the seam for a chunk play, and he was late to get out on option routes. He did have a good pass break up on a stop route that Clemson tried to throw behind him.

Junior Shayne Simon had the best game of his career, by far. Simon was far more aggressive than we’ve seen in past games, he did a better job beating Clemson blockers to the point of attack and most important, he was far more productive than he’s been at any point in his career. He picked the perfect time to be at his best, and it had an impact in the Irish win.

Simon showed immediate signs that he was ready to play. His step and fill on Clemson’s first series turned a 3rd-and-1 into a loss, which forced a punt. Simon had multiple snaps where he made a quick (and correct) run read, he stepped into the gap and exploded to the ball. At times he wasn’t as good as he needed to be in regards to block destruction, but even there he was better than we’ve seen in past games.

Simon was also impactful in the pass game. He broke up a Uiagalelei pass on a blitz, and in the second half he had a third-quarter pass break up on third-down that forced a Clemson punt. Overall, his production in coverage was impressive and earned him high marks in the win.

Junior Bo Bauer wasn’t overly active in the game, but he did have a couple of quality pass rushes on third down. Like the rest of the linebackers, his tackling was subpar.

CORNERBACKS — C-

Notre Dame’s cornerbacks gave up far too many plays in the win. Clemson had two pass plays of over 50 yards, and the Irish corners were a bit too inconsistent in perimeter support against the screens.

Senior Nick McCloud battled in the win, but he had some big mistakes as well. He got beat for a 51-yard gain that set up a Clemson score in the fourth quarter, and he blew a switch route that resulted in Clemson converting another third-down. He also had some good moments, and his physicality gave the Clemson wideouts problems at times. Despite the big play he gave up, overall McCloud had a quality performance.

Junior TaRiq Bracy had a rough performance. After giving up a 3rd-down conversion on Clemson’s second series because he was playing too soft and was late to close on the out cut, he promptly gave up a 53-yard touchdown pass. Bracy’s footwork immediately got him in bad position, and he poorly played the wideouts post move, which gave the Irish corner no chance on the play. His tackling was also inconsistent at best.

Freshman Clarence Lewis didn’t get beat deep, but part of that was how far off he played for much of the game. Lewis was late squeezing down on a post route in overtime, and he wasn’t as sharp jumping out cuts. I get why he and Bracy were a bit hesitant on the out cuts when you consider how often Clemson

SAFETIES — B

Sophomore Kyle Hamilton had a mostly effective game for the Irish. There were a few snaps in coverage where I felt he took questionable angles, but overall his played quality football. Hamilton’s ability to cover a lot of ground, especially in the run game, was a major asset for the Irish defense in this win.

My biggest beef was a fourth-quarter third-down snap where Hamilton tried to rip the ball out of the wideouts hand instead of securing a tackle. Instead of forcing a 4th-down that likely would have resulted in a field goal, Clemson got the first down and scored a touchdown on the next play.

Veteran safety Shaun Crawford had a lot of highs in this game, but also some lows. Crawford blew a coverage on a crossing route that resulted in a touchdown, but he also had a crucial pass break up in the second overtime that prevented Clemson from getting into a 4th-and-10 instead of a 4th-and-24.

Crawford had multiple snaps in the alleys against the screens that were effective.

Reserve safety DJ Brown was late reacting to a crossing route early in the game that allowed Clemson to convert a third-and-long.

