Grades: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State

Notre Dame shook off the rust of a two-week layoff enough to earn a 42-26 home victory over Florida State on Saturday night. The Irish struggled, giving up 405 yards and 5.7 yards per play, which was Florida State’s best performance against a FBS team this season.

There will be plenty of work needed over the next week, but the defense did enough to get the win. Here are my grades for the Irish offense from the victory.

COACHING — C

Florida State seemed to know the weak spots in the Irish defense, and the Notre Dame coaches had a tough time making the necessary adjustments. The Seminoles attacked the weak side of the Irish defense, which is usually where the drop linebacker (Vyper) and Buck linebacker line up. Any answers that Notre Dame tried to adopt were mostly ineffective.

The Seminoles also threw a number of new wrinkles at Notre Dame with its run game, taking advantage of the fact quarterback Jordan Travis is so much more mobile than former starter James Blackman. Notre Dame had a hard time getting a read on those concepts, and making the necessary adjustments to stop it.

Here's an example:

Defending mobile quarterbacks has been an issue for Notre Dame in the past, and it continued against the Seminoles. Notre Dame's inability to fix the contain issues it had for much of the game was a big reason for that.

While Notre Dame held Florida State to just 2-of-14 on third-down, it gave up enough ground to allow the Seminoles to attempt, and convert, three fourth down opportunities.

Notre Dame’s pressures weren’t overly successful against what has been a struggling offensive line throughout the season.

DEFENSIVE LINE — C+

The defensive line was supposed to dominate this matchup. Florida State was one of the worst run blocking and pass blocking units in the country, but Notre Dame could not take advantage. Travis made Notre Dame miss on a number of sack opportunities, and the line did not get a consistent pass rush.

Senior end Adetokunbo Ogundeji (4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) had a quality performance. He was the one Irish defensive lineman that was able to consistently win off the ball, but there were also several snaps where he failed to finish off the play. Ogundeji also struggled a bit getting off blocks on snaps where he did get a good push.

Senior end Daelin Hayes (2 tackles) had a rough time against Florida State. There were far too many snaps where Hayes got sucked inside as the Seminoles got to the outside of the Irish defense. He wasn’t the only player responsible for contain, and the issues we saw from the defense, but he’s too experienced to make the number of mistakes he made in this game.

Hayes had his moments, but his intensity was a bit inconsistent and he failed to finish off a clear sack opportunity.

A case could be made that junior Ovie Oghoufo (2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack) was Notre Dame’s best Vyper in the game, although he played just 11 snaps. Oghoufo came off the line hard, played with force and was impactful on the ball.

Junior end Justin Ademilola (1 tackle) didn’t get many chances to make plays on the ball, but he was stout against the run and showed good backside pursuit.

Veteran nose tackle Kurt Hinish (2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss) started off well, getting multiple good pushes up the field, but he play tailed off as we got deeper into the game. Hinish was pushed off the line far too frequently, and his inability to anchor on Florida State’s perimeter runs made it harder to slow down those plays.

Hinish also made a huge mental mistake, jumping offsides on a 3rd-and-5 play, giving Florida State a cheap first down.

Junior Jayson Ademilola (1 tackle) earned the start with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa out for the game. It’s challenging to know how well Ademilola played because I don’t know what the responsibility was for him and the other three-techniques on the read zone play that I showed above. If they were responsible for closing down on the cut back lane then Ademilola struggled, but if it was someone else then I thought he played well.

When not playing the backside of the zone, I thought Ademilola played solid football. He got a good push for much of the game, he anchored well at the point of attack and he held up while playing a lot of snaps. Ademilola’s pass rush was strong, but he still needs to do a better job closing on the quarterback and making more plays on the ball.

Although his numbers might not show it, sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (1 tackle) played good football in his 20 snaps. Lacey was stout at the point of attack, anchored well when FSU ran at him and he collapsed the pocket in the pass game. On one particular snap, Travis looked to cut up when the edge collapsed, but Lacey’s push was so strong that he had nowhere to go.

Sophomore Howard Cross III (1 tackle) shows impressive quickness off the ball, but he struggled consistently holding up at the point of attack. When allowed to shoot gaps and penetrate he was effective.

LINEBACKER — C

For the most part the Irish linebackers struggled in the victory. There were too many missed tackles, too many missed assignments and multiple linebackers got caught either over-pursuing or failing to see the mis-direction, which allowed the Seminoles to seal them inside.

Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (5 tackles, 2 TFLs) was the standout in the game. Florida State seemed to purposely avoid him in the game, and for good reason. On the limited number of snaps where the ball was run his way the senior linebacker not only made plays, he made dominant plays.

Owusu-Koramoah was very good in space, although he did miss a chance to get a sack when Travis got outside of the pocket. He also tried to make a play on the ball on Florida State’s first touchdown instead of just taking the quarterback. Outside of that he was assignment sound, and when given the opportunity he was a playmaker.

Junior Bo Bauer (4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack) graded out as the next best linebacker for the Irish. Bauer had a couple of big mistakes in the game, but he also made some big plays. He turned loose a running back up the seam and overpursued on a counter play, which opened up a huge run lane.

Bauer also flashed playmaking ability in the win, and we saw that multiple times. He had a big third-down stop in the game and registered his first career sack. Bauer also had a huge play late in the game with the outcome still in doubt. On the snap prior to Shaun Crawford’s interception, Bauer made a great read from the backside, flowed hard to the ball and stopped the quarterback at the line.

Had Bauer not made the read, or not been athletic enough to stay up after getting tripped, Florida State either scores or gets much closer to the goal line. Bauer stuffing the run forced FSU into a passing situation on third-down, and that allowed Crawford to put the game away.

Senior Mike LB Drew White (3 tackles) was inconsistent in the win. He had a pair of missed tackles and had some bad run fits, especially when the ball was run away from him.

Junior Buck LB Shayne Simon (3 tackles) is at his best when opponents run right at him or he’s allowed to stunt/blitz, and we saw that against Florida State. The issue, however, is that he struggled mightily on snaps where they ran away from him or mis-directioner him, and those snaps were far, far more frequent.

Simon got sucked inside far too often, and he did a poor job scraping over the top and getting off blocks. Florida State designed its run game to attack him, and they had great success. He also got beat in a poor slot matchup that resulted in a 30-yard gain.

SECONDARY — C+

Clutch plays is the big reason the secondary got a C+ grade. I could have also raised the final grade if I was grading on a curve, which would have been reasonable based on the personnel issues the Irish had leading up to the game. Players being out until very late in the week resulted in the unit having to be completely reshuffled.

When looking at the play without any context this was a rough game for the secondary as a whole.

Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton was a standout for the Irish. Florida State tried to avoid Hamilton, but he’s hard to avoid completely. Hamilton was active coming downhill, broke up the only pass that was thrown his way and he made a huge third quarter stop. The Irish linebacker got sucked inside and a huge run lane opened up on a counter play, but Hamilton read it perfectly, closed extremely fast on the football and made the open-field tackle.

Junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy also had a quality performance. His tackling was a bit inconsistent, but he was good in coverage, played the deep ball extremely well and he was active coming up in the run game.

Veteran Shaun Crawford had quite an up-and-down performance. He got smoked for a 48-yard touchdown early in the game and turned a receiver loose for what should have been another, but Travis missed the throw.

Crawford also did what he has done throughout his career, and that is make a big play in the biggest moment. He was aggressive playing the quick game, which allowed him to break up a couple of passes. Of course, that aggressiveness cost him when he bit on a slant move by Tamorrion Terry, which allowed Terry to beat him on a double move for the touchdown.

Florida State tried to challenge him again late in the game, but Crawford read it perfectly and essentially ended the game.

Junior safety Houston Griffith (1 tackle) got his first career start at safety, and it was a rough performance. Notre Dame needs Griffith to play well, but he couldn’t build on his strong performance against South Florida. Griffith took a poor angle and whiffed on an alley tackle early in the game and he was late getting over top in coverage to help Simon on the long completion he allowed.

Junior safety DJ Brown (1 tackle, 1 break up) has to be more active coming downhill, but he had a huge breakup in the game. On a crucial third quarter drive, a Notre Dame linebacker allowed the running back free up the seam, and Travis hit him with a good ball, but Brown quickly closed and drilled the back, knocking the ball loose. That helped the Irish force a key three-and-out.

Graduate transfer corner Nick McCloud (2 tackles, 2 break ups) was clearly not on top of his game after missing most of the week with practice. McCloud did not tackle well and twice got beat on fourth down.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter