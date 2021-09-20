Grading Jack Coan's Performance In The Win Over Purdue

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 and quarterback Jack Coan made some big throws to help secure the victory. The Irish signal caller also had some rough spots, like the rest of the offense, which kept this game from becoming an even more resounding win.

Stats: 15 com., 31 att., 48.4%, 223 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

POSITIVES

Coan made a few huge throws in the game, and they came on money downs (third down, fourth down). Coan made a great read of the Purdue defense on a second quarter fourth-and-3, hitting running back Kyren Williams on a quick in cut between the defensive back covering Williams and a zone dropping defensive lineman. The timing and accuracy of the throw allowed Williams to split the defense and take off for a 39-yard touchdown.

His second big-time throw came on a third-down as well when he hit Avery Davis on a post route for a 62-yard touchdown.

Coan bounced back from a rough first half to thrive in the final two quarters. He completed 6-9 passes for 137 yards and a score in the second half. Those numbers would have been even better had Braden Lenzy not dropped what would have been a 39-yard touchdown in the end zone. Part of his second half success came on third down, as Coan went 3-5 for 85 yards and a score.

Those two big plays are a big reason why Coan's grade is what it is. They were crucial plays that helped him overcome what was otherwise a rough performance.

NEGATIVES

Coan was never in rhythm in the first half. He went just 9-22 for 86 yards and the misses can't all be put on the wide receivers for dropping balls or the offensive line for not protecting him, two things that did in fact drag down his numbers.

Coan was unsettled in the pocket and is clearly allowing the poor protection we've seen the first few games impact his footwork and progressions. Too often he would either lock in on one player or rush through his progressions as he moved around the pocket. Coan didn't set his feet effectively in the first half and the normally accurate quarterback was missing throws he made in the first two games.

Coan had two chances to hit receivers for big plays late in the first half, and they came on back-to-back plays. He missed an open Kevin Austin for what could have been a very long touchdown and he missed Joe Wilkins Jr. on a deep in cut for what would have been another big play and got the Irish in Purdue territory.

It was good to see Coan bounce back on third-down in the second half, but he was 0-7 on third-down in the first half, which was a factor in the offense struggling to move the ball. Three of those snaps were third-and-10 or longer, but Notre Dame also failed to move the chains on a third-and-three, a third-and-five and a pair of third-and-eight plays.

GRADE - B-

Coan has shown he can overcome adversity in the last two games, but moving forward he will need to need to settle down, find a way to better handle the pressures and get back to being the accurate player he was in the first couple of games.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter