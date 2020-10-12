Grades: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State

Notre Dame shook off the rust of a two-week layoff enough to earn a 42-26 home victory over Florida State on Saturday night. The Irish offense had plenty of impressive moments, racking up 554 yards of offense and 8.3 yards per play.

There are still things the staff must address and fix, which is always good to have coming out of a victory. Here are my grades for the Irish offense from the victory.

COACHING — B+

Sometimes the mark of a smart coach is not that he runs a lot of plays, but that he knows when to keep running the same thing until the opponent stops it. We saw that on Saturday night when the Irish offense kept hammering Florida State with the counter and inside zone runs, which were highly effective.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was a bit more more aggressive with his play calls and designs on Saturday, compared to what we saw in the first two games. Notre Dame threw almost twice as many balls past 20 yards against the Seminoles than it had the first two games combined, and it worked for the most part.

Coming into the game I felt the offense might struggle early and then turn it up in the second half. We saw the opposite happen, as the Irish went for a staggering 202 yards in the first quarter alone, and 365 yards in the first half. It was a balanced attack, as the offense rushed for 240 yards and passed for 125 in the opening half.

The staff clearly did a great job getting the unit prepared to come out smoking, and keeping the unit locked in after losing a fumble on the first series also factors into the strong grade.

The concerning aspect of the game was the second half performance. Florida State made adjustments, and that combined with Notre Dame mistakes to limit the offense to just seven points in the second half, and just 189 yards. An offense that averaged 10.1 yards in the first half averaged just 6.1 in the second half.

Florida State was able to force more inefficiency in the pass game and limited the big runs that ripped it apart in the first half, and Notre Dame did not adjust well enough. The reality is the game was within two touchdowns almost the entire second half, which is far too close of a score to go into “grind it out” mode. I would have liked to see Notre Dame had more urgency and look to put Florida State away.

Some adjustments in the pass game will be needed. Notre Dame had success winning one-on-one routes, which is good, but there needs to be more creativity in order to generate more big plays in the pass game. One pass call I did love was the throw that opened up Braden Lenzy’s touchdown. Florida State was bringing inside pressures, so Rees called a trips bunch alignment with two tight ends. He then used the two tight ends to run off the linebackers to the bunch side, and then Lenzy - who was lined up outside - ran an under route that replaced the blitzing linebacker. The design allowed Lenzy to come wide open for the touchdown.

QUARTERBACK - B

Quarterback Ian Book had a quality performance against Florida State, completing 64% of his 25 passes. He threw for 201 yards and a pair of scores, and rushed for 58 yards. He managed the game effectively, he looked far more poised than he did in previous games and he was more willing to push the ball downfield. It was certainly a step in the right direction, and after scuffling in the first two games he started to look more comfortable running the offense.

Book was active in the run game, which was good to see. He always seems to play better when running the ball is part of his responsibility. Book also had a snap where he started to scramble, but kept his eyes downfield and hit he Avery Davis on a crossing route. That’s another positive step in the right direction.

The Irish quarterback did a really impressive job with presnap reads. Florida State showed blitz many times, and Book had a good read on what they were doing and made good post-snap decisions off those pressures. Whether it was hitting Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. on crossing routes against blitzes, or giving Javon McKinley a shot down the field against a Cover 0 pressure, Book was poised and effective when Florida State tried to heat him up.

My one question from this game was whether or not Book was reading out the zone or if he was just handing off and faking read zone. If he had the true option to read the offense then he didn’t perform well, but this didn’t impact his grade because I don’t know what his ultimate responsibility was on those snaps.

RUNNING BACK - B+

Starting running back Kyren Williams rushed for 185 yards on 19 carries (9.7 YPC), and scored twice in the win. His early fumble and crucial third-down drop in the third quarter dragged down this grade. Those things didn’t impact the outcome of this game, but they are mistakes a player with his talent can’t make against better opponents.

Take those two snaps away and this was an A performance from Williams. After rushing his read on his first carry (the fumble), he settled down and performed well. His timing on runs got much better, and his patience paid off. When Williams saw the holes he hit them with authority, and his ability to make defenders miss at or behind the line was truly brilliant.

You can see an example of him making defenders miss here:

Freshman Chris Tyree rushed for 103 yards and a score on 11 carries. Tyree made the most of his touches in this game, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. His reads were strong, and for the most part he stayed on track and showed the necessary patience to thrive. Tyree runs hard, and like Williams showed the ability to make defenders miss in space. Tyree continued improving as a pass blocker as well.

In future games I’d love to see Notre Dame start using his speed more in the pass game, perhaps on a wheel route or two, in the screen game and up the seams.

WIDE RECEIVER - B-

The wide receiver unit as a whole needs to keep getting better, but the good news from this game was the breakout performance of fifth-year senior Javon McKinley. McKinley led the offense with five catches for 107 yards (21.4 YPC).

McKinley won off the line throughout the game, and he did a good job of stacking and positioning his body to make plays against the FSU defensive backs. He was open on a few more snaps that could have gone for big plays, but when he was targeted he made an impact.

McKinley missed a crack block on an early screen, but other than that he blocked quite well in the game. Three of his five catches also came when matched up against FSU cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who is one of the best cover players in the ACC.

Junior Braden Lenzy (3 catches, 29 yards, 9.7 YPC, 1 TD) continued his slow start to the season. His touchdown catch was solid, but it was more about scheme than him making plays. Lenzy had a good read on his early jet sweep and he ran quality stop route to move the chains in the first half. The issue is Lenzy still struggled to beat press coverage, which factored into him not getting to the one deep ball that came his way in this contest.

Lenzy’s blocking was inconsistent, and he need to play the game with more force and urgency. He’s capable of playing much better, and Notre Dame needs him to do so.

Senior Avery Davis had a solid but unspectacular performance. His route running still needs work, but he did a good job hustling across the field on his one catch and getting himself in Book’s line of site.

I was surprised that Notre Dame’s back up receivers (Kevin Austin, Joe Wilkins Jr., Xavier Watts, Jordan Johnson) combined for just six snaps. This is one area that drags down the grade of the Irish coaches. That is a lot of talent to just sit on the bench for an entire game.

TIGHT END - B+

Tight ends Tommy Tremble (1 catch, 6 yards), Michael Mayer (2 catches, 25 yards) and Brock Wright (2 catches, 10 yards) combined for just five catches for 41 yards and a score, but their level of play surpassed their pure numbers.

When given the opportunity in the pass game they made plays, and there were other opportunities to make plays but the ball didn’t come their way.

The reason the grade is so high is how well they blocked. All three had very strong moments in the run game, and Tremble and Mayer were especially effective. Being able to make an impact in a game where you aren’t targeted much in the pass game is what separates the good position groups from the great position groups, and the tight ends have played at a very high level so far this season.

OFFENSE LINE - A

I was concerned that Notre Dame’s line would be a bit sluggish and sloppy after missing two weeks, but my fears were unwarranted. The Irish offense line played excellent football against the Florida State defense and continued their strong start to the season.

What most impressed me is that I didn’t feel like any one lineman had a brilliant game; rather, the unit played extremely well together. It was five guys working as one and playing at a high level, together. Individual standouts are great, but this is what makes a great offensive line.

Notre Dame’s blockers came off the line with force for much of the game, they handled the Florida State stunts relatively well, they picked up the pressures relatively effectively and they opened up a number of huge run lanes. Simply put, they beat up the Florida State front seven.

What makes this performance even more impressive is that Notre Dame went almost a full quarter without their best player. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg was hit in the eye and had to leave the game, which forced left guard Aaron Banks outside, and senior Dillan Gibbons was inserted at left guard.

Even when Eichenberg was out the offense continued rolling, and Gibbons settled down after a bad first snap and played good football. Banks also handled his business at left tackle. The line was still able to open up big run lanes when Gibbons was in the game, and the veteran played poised and physical football.

When Banks and Eichenberg were on the field together the line was especially good, as you can see from the early 65-yard run from Williams and his 45-yard touchdown run. But it was Banks and Gibbons that opened up the run lane on the Tyree 46-yard touchdown run.

Right tackle Robert Hainsey was strong on the edge. He handled the Florida State pass rush and got good movement in the run game. Right guard Tommy Kraemer had a solid performance as well, both on drive blocks and when asked to pull. There’s still room for him to get a lot better, but it was a good first step.

Note: All video courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

———————

