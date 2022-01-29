Harry Hiestand's Return Comes At The Right Time

Notre Dame needed a coaching upgrade on offense, and it got a significant one when Harry Hiestand decided to return to the program. Hiestand is one of the best line coaches in the business, and he's coming back to Notre Dame at just the right time.

Anytime you get a coach of Hiestand's caliber to join the staff its a major positive, but in this instance the timing was just about perfect. There are a number of very important reasons why this is true.

Schedule Is About To Get Tougher - Notre Dame has benefitted from the schedule taking a downturn in recent seasons. In Hiestand's final season at Notre Dame (2017) the Irish played six regular season opponents that finished the season ranked in the Top 25. That is the same number of Top 25 opponents Notre Dame faced in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 regular seasons combined.

Three of Notre Dame's 2022 opponents finished this past season ranked, including two (Ohio State, Clemson) in the Top 15. Programs like North Carolina, Boston College and USC will also have a chance to jump into the rankings. USC has gone just 22-21 in the last four years, a record most expect to improve dramatically with the hiring of Lincoln Riley.

The 2023 schedule contains Ohio State (home), Clemson (away), USC (home) and Wake Forest (home). Five of the teams on that schedule won at least nine games in the past season. Notre Dame also gets Texas A&M, Miami and Florida State on the schedule in 2024

Notre Dame went 11-2 this past season despite having atrocious line play for much of the season. That doesn't happen against the 2022 schedule. Hiestand coming back should quickly get the line back on track, and it will be needed against what should be a challenging schedule in upcoming seasons. If Notre Dame wants to compete for championships its offensive line will need to play at an elite level.

Young Line Roster With Fewer Bad Habits - Notre Dame's offensive line will actually be young in 2022, unlike the unit in 2021 that wasn't actually young but was called so by a former head coach looking to make excuse after excuse for the unit's performance. Notre Dame will start two true sophomores next season, and its freshman and sophomore classes are very, very talented.

This youth is actually a benefit now that Hiestand is returning.

The longer those two classes played under the previous leadership the more bad habits they would have developed. Hiestand returning means that unit will spend all (freshmen) or the majority (sophomores) of their careers playing for him. There are fewer bad habits to break with the younger players, which should allow Hiestand to make a bit of a faster turnaround, at least with the younger players.

That group is also extremely talented, and them being given a strong foundation with Hiestand makes the future look very, very bright.

Perfect Time In Tommy Rees' Development - Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees enters his third season as an offensive coordinator. His first two seasons have been, well, for lack of a better term, strange. His first season saw the team miss the spring and much of the summer due to Covid, which stunted its development. Injuries also took away some of the best pass game weapons. In his second season Rees had to run an offense with a poorly coached line and wide receiving corps that forced him to coach with one hand tied behind his back.

As he enters his third season there are no more excuses for Rees, who wouldn't ask for or accept them anyway. He will start a quarterback he hand picked (Tyler Buchner or Drew Pyne), he'll have a talented backfield, arguably the best tight end room in the country, better coaching at wide receiver and now his young and talented group of linemen will be coached by one of the best in the business.

Rees was a player at Notre Dame for two seasons with Hiestand coaching the line, and he was the quarterbacks coach in Hiestand's final season with the program (2017). There's clearly a connection there that Rees wanted to reignite, which makes me believe he'll value Hiestand's tutelage and knowledge just as much as Chip Long did, which led to them building one of the explosive ground attacks in Notre Dame history (2017).

Rees also got to work through some of his inexperience the last two seasons, and now that he enters his third season he'll have a much better feel for how to do this job at a high level. That's what experience does, it allows you to prepare for certain things you don't know to prepare for without having gone through, it gives you more tools to turn to when things don't go well and it allows a young coach to be even more prepared to find answers before questions arrive.

Having Hiestand controlling the line means Rees will be able to go to battle with a full arsenal in 2022.

Final Chance For Jarrett Patterson - Hiestand's return should also be considered great news for Patterson, who decided to return for a fifth season. Patterson has been a quality lineman for Notre Dame throughout his career, and he enters his fourth season as a starter. Despite his success I would contend that Patterson hasn't come close to reaching his full potential.

A lack of proper coaching has been the primary culprit, but that won't be an issue anymore, assuming Patterson is willing to embrace Hiestand's coaching style. It's tough and not easy to digest, but it's effective. I would imagine Patterson will be having some heart to heart conversations with former teammates like Robert Hainsey, Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg about the right way to embrace Hiestand.

If Patterson and Hiestand can mesh well the results will be outstanding. Not only will Patterson become the anchor and leader for an outstanding line, he will play the best football of his career and put himself in position to be one of the first blockers taken in the 2023 draft.

Getting More From Chris Tyree - All the running backs and skill players should benefit by Hiestand's return, but I contend that no player will benefit more than rising junior running back Chris Tyree. The Virginia native is one of the most explosive players in college football, but his game is different than former back Kyren Williams. While Williams was a make-you-miss type player, Tyree is more of a one-cut home run hitter.

When Tyree played behind one of the nation's best lines, a unit made up of Hiestand's former recruits and aided by Chris Watt, Tyree averaged 6.8 yards per carry and showed off the big play ability that made him one of the top running back recruits in the country. In 2021, however, the combination of poor usage and poor line play kept Tyree from taking off.

Make no mistake, Tyree is a game changer, but he has to be used correctly and he needs to run behind a line that fits his skills. The lines we saw Hiestand create from both a style and schematic standpoint fit perfectly with Tyree's skills. If Rees makes Tyree a focal point of the offense and calls plays for Tyree that fit his skills, the return of Hiestand will give Tyree the space he needs to be the game changer his skills should dictate.

