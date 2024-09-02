Epic Notre Dame-Texas A&M Final Drive Video
Before we put a final bow on Notre Dame's massive road win at Texas A&M to start the year, we have to take one final look back.
The win was Notre Dame's biggest on the road in over a decade and sets up the 2024 season to be something truly special as everything lies ahead for the Fighting Irish.
As is often the case with Notre Dame's Fighting Irish Media team, the crew put in an excellent piece highlighting the final minutes of Saturday's 23-13 victory.
From facing a 3rd-and-5 deep in Texas A&M territory to Mike Denbrock encouraging the offense to finish the job at the Two Minute Timeout, to seeing the highlights and player reactions, this is certainly worth a couple of your minutes this Labor Day.
Notre Dame now looks to move to 2-0 as it'll host Northern Illinois in the home opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame-Texas A&M Reaction:
5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Notre Dame's Win at Texas A&M
Watch Marcus Freeman's Epic Entrance to Kyle Field Before Kickoff
Social Media Reaction to Notre Dame's Epic Season Opening Win at Texas A&M
Brian Kelly Loses Yet Another Opener at LSU and Promptly Gets Roasted
Notre Dame's Biggest Season Opening Wins Since 1997 - Where Does A&M Rank?