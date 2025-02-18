Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Boosts Staff by Hiring Big Ten Assistant Coach

Notre Dame has found a replacement assistant wide receivers coach

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When you go on a run to the National Championship game in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, others are going to seek those that made you successful.

That's part of what Notre Dame football has been dealing with since the end of the season as it has had to replace parts of its coaching staff over the last month.

Wide receivers assistant Michael Bearden left his post at Notre Dame to take a job with the Cleveland Browns. According to Football Scoop, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have gone to the Big Ten to find Bearden's replacement.

New Notre Dame Assistant Coach Dom Spalding

Jaden Greathouse runs after making a catch for Notre Dame against Ohio State in the National Championship game
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dom Spalding has assisted at Northwestern as well as Youngstown State. He will have the chance to work with a few veteran receivers at Notre Dame. Among them are former walk-on Jordan Faison, 2024 breakout threat Jaden Greathouse, and Virginia transfer Malachi Fields.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Is USC Preparing to End the Notre Dame Rivalry? Athletic Director Hints at Changes

Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Delivers Unforgettable Speech After Winning Broyles Award

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football