Notre Dame Football Boosts Staff by Hiring Big Ten Assistant Coach
When you go on a run to the National Championship game in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, others are going to seek those that made you successful.
That's part of what Notre Dame football has been dealing with since the end of the season as it has had to replace parts of its coaching staff over the last month.
Wide receivers assistant Michael Bearden left his post at Notre Dame to take a job with the Cleveland Browns. According to Football Scoop, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have gone to the Big Ten to find Bearden's replacement.
New Notre Dame Assistant Coach Dom Spalding
Dom Spalding has assisted at Northwestern as well as Youngstown State. He will have the chance to work with a few veteran receivers at Notre Dame. Among them are former walk-on Jordan Faison, 2024 breakout threat Jaden Greathouse, and Virginia transfer Malachi Fields.