How To Watch And Listen To Notre Dame vs Navy

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Navy

Notre Dame plays Navy today. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium / South Bend, Indiana

When: 3:30 PMEST

Television: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Notre Dame -21 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend.

SiriusXM (Channel 129)

What to know: This is an interesting game for the Irish (7-1). Can they start racking up impressive margins of victories against some teams down the stretch to improve their standing in the College Football Playoff Rankings? Will this be a chance to jump out to a big lead and get more playing time for Tyler Buchner? Or will it be a scramble? Navy is always dangerous even in a down year.

The Irish are a 21-point favorite but that’s probably a bad bet. Navy (2-6) will shorten the game so it’ll be a challenge to beat that margin. The Midshipmen played Cincinnati tough in a 27-20 loss. Last week, they upset Tulsa 20-17. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly couldn’t single out a Navy player in his press conference that stood out except for quarterback Tai Lavatai. He said defending Navy is more about playing against its system.

The Irish offense has looked really good the last two games. The ideal outcomes here have the offense scoring fast and often to combat the long drives that Navy counts on to control the tempo. Notre Dame's disruptive defense will have plenty of chances to make big plays.

