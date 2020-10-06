Notre Dame QB Is A Winner, But He's Missing The Wins That Matter

There are two sets of numbers that constantly get referenced since Brian Kelly set Notre Dame on its post-2016 reboot. Those numbers are 35-6 and 22-3, which is Notre Dame’s record from 2017 to the present and the team’s record with Ian Book as the starting quarterback.

Both numbers are certainly impressive, and whenever Book’s status as the starting quarterback, or his value to the program are questioned that is what Kelly points to; win-loss record.

“He's a winner, he wins football games,” Kelly said of his third-year starting quarterback. “Maybe it doesn't necessarily always pass the tests for those that try to evaluate [Book] in terms of every little category, but he wins. He is a guy that prepares the football team so well. He’s prepared himself, and he brings a sense of calm to the unit that they believe that they're going to win, no matter what the circumstances are, and that's been the case every time Ian Book has run out on the field as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame, maybe except for maybe one game that we've played, and that was the Michigan game.”

“I don't know that I’m looking at it through a microscope … is the best way that I would put it in terms of analyzing everything that he's done.”

Book has certainly had some impressive moments during his Notre Dame career, which included a five-touchdown game in his first start of the 2018 season, his off-the-bench performance during Notre Dame’s comeback win over LSU, his five touchdown performance against a ranked Navy squad last fall, and his clutch fourth quarter performances in 2018 wins over Pittsburgh and Northwestern.

There is little doubt that Notre Dame will go as far in 2020 as Book can take them. According to Kelly, his leadership and poise give Irish a chance to win games every time they step foot on the field.

“He just brings that sense to the unit, he brings a an incredible confidence to the other players on that offense,” Kelly said of his quarterback. “I don't know that I spend that much time evaluating all these little things about where he's grown as much as he's helped the other 10 players around them believe that they're going to win, and that's a pretty good thing for a quarterback to have.”

Winning games is certainly the number one metric by which quarterbacks are evaluated. That is especially true at Notre Dame. Like it is for the head coach, record is important, but so is winning championships, and winning championships requires winning big games.

And there’s the rub, those are two things lacking from both Kelly and Book’s resume in the last three seasons. Without that changing, the complaints about good but not good enough will, and should, continue.

As good as the 35-6 and 22-3 have been, there are other numbers that must be taken into account. Those numbers are 8-6, 4-4 and 0-3, Notre Dame’s record against opponents that finished ranked in the Top 25, Top 15 and Top 10. For Book, those numbers are 3-3, 1-2 and 0-2.

Going 27-0 against unranked opponents is definitely a great step in the right direction, and I say that with all sincerity.

Since the post-2016 makeover there are no more upsets to inferior opponents that plagued Notre Dame for years before Kelly arrived, and for much of his first seven seasons. For the first time in a very long time, there are a lot of games that Notre Dame plays in that you assume they are going to win, and they do.

That’s real progress.

But for Kelly and Book to be considered truly among the best in the game, or even among the best to do what they do at Notre Dame, they need to finally earn some big wins.

Notre Dame’s last win over an opponent that finished ranked in the Top 10 came all the way back in 2013 (Michigan State), and the Irish have just two such wins during Kelly’s entire career in South Bend. The overtime victory over Stanford in 2012 is the other Irish victory over a Top 10 opponent. That number is three if you count the 2011 victory over Michigan State, a team that finished 11th in the AP but 10th in the Coaches Poll.

The "big wins" have eluded both Kelly and Book in recent seasons. The 4-4 record against Top 15 opponents also includes three games that were started by Brandon Wimbush (Michigan State and USC in 2017, Michigan in 2018). Book's Top 15 win came over Syracuse back in 2018.

At the end of the day, fair or not, like or not, those are the wins by which both Kelly and Book will be judged.

Both will get opportunities to earn wins of that caliber those kind of wins in 2020. Clemson is likely to be a Top 10 opponent this season, and the Irish could very well get two cracks at the Tigers. North Carolina, another November opponent for Notre Dame, is currently ranked eighth and ninth in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll respectively.

Until Book earns wins in those kinds of games, the “he just wins” label will, and should, receive some push back.

