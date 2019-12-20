Pro Football Focus Ranks The Bowl Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus is the one organization that breaks down film of every team, every week. While I don’t always agree with their conclusions, the fact their opinions come from film analysis gives them a level of credibility that other organizations simply don’t have.

The organization recently ranked all 80 quarterbacks that will play in a bowl game based on pro potential, and their ranking for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will likely create a great deal of debate and discussion among Irish fans, who are split on their view of Book.

Some, like Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, will look at his overall numbers and say, “He’s great.” There are a lot of Irish fans in that category. Others look at how he’s played against top teams, and against Power 5 teams, and feel the program remains stunted with Book at quarterback.

It would seem PFF is in the latter category, ranking Book 35th out of 80 quarterbacks.

"Book has a limited arm and serious pocket-presence issues. We charged him with 11 sacks and 38 pressures on his own this year after charging him with 18 sacks in 2018. Combine that with a limited arm and you have a long shot in the pros."

Notre Dame’s bowl opponent is Iowa State, and PFF ranks Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy as the No. 8 quarterback playing in a bowl game.

There were four true freshman ranked ahead of Book. Hawai’i, Kent State, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Eastern Michigan, Temple and BYU all had a quarterback ranked ahead of Book. Alabama’s backup quarterback - Mac Jones - also ranked ahead of Book.

