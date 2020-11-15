Ian Book Talks Notre Dame Victory Over BC

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book talked about the victory over Boston College, and raising his game

Notre Dame improved to 8-0 with an impressive 45-31 road victory over Boston College. Fighting Irish senior quarterback Ian Book was the star for the Irish offense, passing for 283 yards and three scores while completing 20-27 passes. Book also led the Irish offense with 85 rushing yards, and he capped off the game's scoring with a touchdown run.

Following the victory, Book spoke about the victory, and raising his game. Here is Book talking about the offense coming together over the last two games.

Book did a great deal of damage out of the pocket, both as a runner and using his legs to buy time to get the ball down the field. The Irish quarterback discussed how important that is to his overall game in this next clip.

Book is playing arguably the best football of his career over the last two games, which includes the victory over Boston College. In this final clip he talks about raising his level of play.

Note: All video is courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

