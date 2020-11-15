FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Search

Ian Book Talks Notre Dame Victory Over BC

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book talked about the victory over Boston College, and raising his game
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame improved to 8-0 with an impressive 45-31 road victory over Boston College. Fighting Irish senior quarterback Ian Book was the star for the Irish offense, passing for 283 yards and three scores while completing 20-27 passes. Book also led the Irish offense with 85 rushing yards, and he capped off the game's scoring with a touchdown run.

Following the victory, Book spoke about the victory, and raising his game. Here is Book talking about the offense coming together over the last two games.

Book did a great deal of damage out of the pocket, both as a runner and using his legs to buy time to get the ball down the field. The Irish quarterback discussed how important that is to his overall game in this next clip.

Book is playing arguably the best football of his career over the last two games, which includes the victory over Boston College. In this final clip he talks about raising his level of play.

Note: All video is courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Ian Book
Football

Ian Book Talks Notre Dame Victory Over BC

Defense
Football

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Boston College

Ian Book
Football

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Boston College

Avery Davis
Football

Notre Dame Pounds Boston College To Remain Unbeaten

Jayson Ademilola
Football

Notre Dame Will Be Without Top Defensive Tackle vs. Boston College

Notre Dame
Football

Game Day Chat: #2 Notre Dame at Boston College

Ian Book 1
Football

What To Look For: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Football

Keys To Victory For Notre Dame Against Boston College

Kyle Trask - Florida
Football

College Football Games To Watch: Week 11