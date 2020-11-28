Ian Book Talks UNC Victory, Brian Kelly Talks Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book broke down his performance and the win over UNC, while head coach Brian Kelly praised his QB

Notre Dame earned an impressive and hard-fought victory over #19 North Carolina. Following the victory, quarterback Ian Book talked about the victory, his performance and motivation for his play.

Notre Dame's offense was very up-and-down in the game, but a huge part of the victory was its ability to match North Carolina touchdown for touchdown early in the game. Book talked about the fast start.

Book improvised multiple times in the game, including once late in the game on a throw to tight end Michael Mayer that he floated into the air. It was a high-risk play, but it worked. Book talked about those plays after the win.

Book improvised in a traditional manner as well, and one of those plays resulted in him hitting Kyren Williams for a touchdown. Book walked the media through that play.

Book answered a question about being overlooked and playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Here is the video of Brian Kelly that was referenced in the question about Book being left out of the article discussing top 10 quarterbacks.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter