IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ian Book Is An Early Heisman Contender

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is already getting respect as a Top 10 preseason team for 2020, and the player that gets much of the attention in those breakdowns is quarterback Ian Book.

Being the starting quarterback of a Top 10 team gives a player a good chance to get Heisman Trophy attention, and that is the case with Book. Sports Book released its opening odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out on Dec. 12, 2020, and Book was tied for sixth with 20/1 odds.


Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence are top at the top with 4/1 odds. Up next is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has 11 career pass attempts, 81 career passing yards and one touchdown.

The inclusion of Rattler can be easily dismissed as unwarranted hype for a guy who was a top prep player with almost no college experience, but the counter argument is Oklahoma's starting quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in two of the last three seasons and has been in the top four of the voting for five straight seasons.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, are up next with 14/1 odds. Book is tied with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. Book also rushed for 546 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards.

Notre Dame faces three of the Top 10 early Heisman candidates in Clemson's Lawrence and Etienne, and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Consensus top 10 team with your entire offensive line coming back I can understand why Book would get some consideration. Given his history in big games I wouldn't put any of my money on him. If he can find a way to get this Irish team to the Clemson game undefeated and beat that Clemson team with Trevor Lawrence. That would make me a believer.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Has Not Arrived ... Yet

Notre Dame has made tremendous progress the last three seasons, but it's not quite where it should be ... and can be.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Yahoo: Troy Pride Jr. Made Money At The Senior Bowl

According to Yahoo Sports writer Eric Edholm, Notre Dame's Troy Pride Jr. made himself money with a strong Senior Bowl performance

Bryan Driskell

by

StanSteele

Senior Bowl Wrap Up: Notre Dame Players Finish On A Strong Note

Former Notre Dame players wrapped up a great week of practice with strong performances in the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Pass Game Needs A Jump In 2020 - Part I

If Notre Dame wants to put a championship team on the field in 2020 it must become more explosive with its pass game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting: Irish Pursuing DE With A Familiar Game

Notre Dame offered DE Joshua Robinson, whose game is similar to a former Irish standout.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

What's Next: Moving On At Cornerback

A look at what the loss of Landen Bartleson at cornerback means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

flea_fly_high

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame picked up an explosive and talented two-way athlete when it landed Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting: Ranking The Notre Dame 2020 Signees

Breaking down and ranking the 2020 signees for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

ccapozzi22

Notre Dame To Face California In 2022

The two programs schedule a game in South Bend for the 2022 season

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Coaching Candidate Profile: Terry Malone

According to sources, head coach Brian Kelly interviewed Terry Malone for the vacant offensive assistant position

Bryan Driskell

by

Locked On Irish