Ian Book Is An Early Heisman Contender

Notre Dame is already getting respect as a Top 10 preseason team for 2020, and the player that gets much of the attention in those breakdowns is quarterback Ian Book.

Being the starting quarterback of a Top 10 team gives a player a good chance to get Heisman Trophy attention, and that is the case with Book. Sports Book released its opening odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out on Dec. 12, 2020, and Book was tied for sixth with 20/1 odds.



Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence are top at the top with 4/1 odds. Up next is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has 11 career pass attempts, 81 career passing yards and one touchdown.

The inclusion of Rattler can be easily dismissed as unwarranted hype for a guy who was a top prep player with almost no college experience, but the counter argument is Oklahoma's starting quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in two of the last three seasons and has been in the top four of the voting for five straight seasons.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, are up next with 14/1 odds. Book is tied with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. Book also rushed for 546 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards.

Notre Dame faces three of the Top 10 early Heisman candidates in Clemson's Lawrence and Etienne, and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

