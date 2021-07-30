Sports Illustrated home
IB Insider: Latest Intel On The Notre Dame Defensive Line

Irish Breakdown gives the latest intel on the Notre Dame defensive line heading into fall camp
Notre Dame kicks off fall camp in just over a week and we'll finally get to find out just what this 2021 Fighting Irish football team is going to look like. We won't see first-hand just what this team is until it kicks off on September 5 against Florida State.

Over the last couple of weeks Irish Breakdown has been doing a lot of digging with a number of sources to get the latest inside scoop about where things stand with the team heading into fall camp.

In the first installment we give the latest inside scoop on the Notre Dame defensive line, which you can find in the link below:

IB INSIDER: Latest Scoop On The Notre Dame Defensive Line

We have updates on Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Jacob Lacey, Rylie Mills, Justin Ademilola, Jason Onye, Aidan Keanaaina, Gabriel Rubio and NaNa Osafo-Mensah.

This links back to the Irish Breakdown message board, which is part of the premium package at Irish Breakdown. If you are not a member it will cue you to the main board page, where you can find a Login/Join button that allows you to sign up. This and all other intel features will be posted on the message board.

