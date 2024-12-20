Notre Dame Football: Twas the Night Before Playoffs
Awesome short video as Notre Dame counts down to kickoff
In this story:
Notre Dame fans, the day has finally arrived.
For the first time in the long history of Notre Dame football and the first time in the history of FBS college football, a home College Football Playoff game will take place.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana for a spot in the Sugar Bowl and date with Georgia in the national quarterfinal.
Winter arrived in South Bend on Thursday night as snow and cold blasted the area, setting a bit of the mood for Notre Dame fans.
As the countdown for the game is into its final hours, the University of Notre Dame released a short Twitter video to help set the mood to the rhythm of The Night Before Christmas.
Check it out below.
Go Irish, Beat Hoosiers.
