Notre Dame Football Loses Another Defensive Standout for the Year
Notre Dame football's big win over Louisville just over a week ago helped keep the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff hunt but the victory didn't come without a cost.
Boubacar Traore left the game against Louisville last week and did not return. Since then, the worst fears have been realized as Traore is officially done for the year with a left knee injury, per head coach Marcus Freeman at Monday's press conference.
Traore had a team-leading three sacks when he left against Louisville with the injury.
On the updated Notre Dame depth chart, junior Junior Tuihalamaka replaced Traore while Joshua Burnham was also listed in the Vyper position for the first time this season.
