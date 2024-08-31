Notre Dame Football Reveals Final Active Roster Before Key Showdown at Texas A&M
Good news for Notre Dame just before kickoff Saturday night
In this story:
Notre Dame and Texas A&M are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the biggest game of college football's true opening weekend.
Notre Dame has dealt with a little more than a handful of injuries during fall camp but the Irish will enter Saturday night's contest without any additional announced injuries and all players on the two-deep released this week will be available.
The team announced that via social media an hour before the scheduled kickoff Saturday.
Texas A&M remains a slight betting favorite over the Fighting Irish.
