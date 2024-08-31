Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Reveals Final Active Roster Before Key Showdown at Texas A&M

Good news for Notre Dame just before kickoff Saturday night

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets players during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets players during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame and Texas A&M are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the biggest game of college football's true opening weekend.

Notre Dame has dealt with a little more than a handful of injuries during fall camp but the Irish will enter Saturday night's contest without any additional announced injuries and all players on the two-deep released this week will be available.

The team announced that via social media an hour before the scheduled kickoff Saturday.

Texas A&M remains a slight betting favorite over the Fighting Irish.

