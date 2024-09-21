Notre Dame Football Still Without Defensive Lineman vs. Miami University
Notre Dame to again be without defensive lineman against Miami
Two weeks ago Notre Dame didn't have a strong showing in very many parts of the game when it was upset by Northern Illinois in South Bend.
One bright spot however was Joshua Burnham, a defensive lineman who was making plays before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
Burnham did not play last week against Purdue and will again officially be unavailable for Saturday's game against Miami University. The Notre Dame football public relations team announced the news roughly an hour before kickoff on Saturday.
No other players are mentioned which means we should expect to see Jordan Faison who has missed time since suffering an ankle injury against Texas A&M in Week 1.
Notre Dame and Miami kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in South Bend.
